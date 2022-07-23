Doing the double – Car Benefit Solutions and Circle Leasing celebrate 20-year milestone

Car Benefit Solutions and Circle Leasing are celebrating their 20th anniversary with various events planned to mark the occasion.

The employee car benefits provider and supplier of bodyshop courtesy cars share the same chairman – Dennis Studholme – and building in Bury, Greater Manchester.

Paul Taylor, managing director at Car Benefit Solutions, which works with 30 manufacturers and 250 franchise dealer groups as well as registering more than 20,000 cars per year, said: ‘We are extremely proud to be celebrating our 20th anniversary.

‘Our people have been key to the success of the business and we’re lucky to have some very passionate employees who consistently drive the business forward.

‘Working with some of the biggest brands in the world, delivering our solutions and expertise to offer the best service, is what keeps us continuously motivated.

‘Looking ahead, we’re excited to bring a range of new solutions to market that we’ve been developing over the past couple of years.’

Circle Leasing is calculated to have leased more than 140,000 courtesy cars to bodyshops nationwide, typically on 12-month leases, and MD Aidan Minogue said: ‘We put our customers at the forefront of our decision-making.

‘After 20 years in the market, we have developed excellent relationships with them and grown this well-deserved trust.

‘We place genuine investments in our people, processes and platforms to ensure our customers can easily trade with our business with minimal fuss and bureaucracy.

‘Finally, we make sensible financial decisions to ensure we are here for the long term.’

Both businesses said they were ready to take on future challenges to make them stronger and pave the way for another successful 20 years.