Dramatic Inception concept car shows how future Peugeots could look

Peugeot has used Las Vegas’s glitzy Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to reveal an equally flashy new concept car.

Called ‘Inception’, the show car ‘heralds a new era’ for the French brand and embodies its vision for future electric cars, said Peugeot.

The dramatic body continues some design themes that were first shown on Peugeot’s 2018 e-Legend concept car – itself a modern interpretation of the firm’s classic 504 coupe.

The four-door shape features a large glasshouse and a ‘Tech Bar’ that recognises the driver as they approach the vehicle, allowing the car’s settings to be configured before they even step inside.

There’s also similar ‘Claw’ LED lighting as found on Peugeot’s new 9X8 hypercar, while the large alloys wheels are akin to those found on the recently launched 408 fastback.

Peugeot says the design is supposed to reflect ‘simpler and more refined’ styling that will be introduced on new models from 2025.

Underneath the stylish body sits Stellantis’ new ‘STLA Large’ platform, which will be used on future production cars.

The Inception uses a large 100kWh battery – double the size of most current Peugeot EVs – which is said to provide a range of 497 miles. It also packs two powerful electric motors, producing 671bhp and allowing for a 0-60mph time of ‘under three seconds’.

The concept will also use 800V battery technology, which allows for super quick charging speeds – Peugeot claims 93 miles of range can be added in five minutes. It is also said to be capable of wireless inductive charging.

When it comes to the cabin, the Inception uses a new version of Peugeot’s ‘i-Cockpit’, which is said to be inspired by video games.

There’s no steering wheel as such, but instead ‘digital electric controls’ and steer-by-wire technology. The concept is also said to enable Level 4 ‘hands-off’ autonomous driving.

Linda Jackson, chief executive of Peugeot, said: ‘Peugeot is committed to the electrification of its range. In 2023, our entire line-up will be electrified and in the next two years, five new 100 per cent electric models will be launched.

‘Our ambition is simple: to make Peugeot the leading electric brand in Europe by 2030. This objective and ambitious vision paves the way for a radical transformation for the brand, as represented by the Inception concept.’

In recent years, carmakers have used the CES technology show to showcase design studies and future models as opposed to more traditional motor shows.

Other manufacturers to reveal concepts at this year’s CES included BMW, along with the first vision of future models to come from Honda’s new partnership with Sony.

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.