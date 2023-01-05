Afeela electric car brand unveiled by Honda and Sony

Honda and Sony have revealed their new electric car brand – Afeela – and hope to have the first vehicles on the road by 2026.

The joint venture – announced last year by the car manufacturer and tech giant – saw a prototype of the EV appear on stage at Sony’s press conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre yesterday ahead of the CES technology fair in Las Vegas, which opens today.

Many of the car’s key specifications are still to be revealed, but Yasuhide Mizuno, chief executive of the Sony Honda Mobility Group, pictured at the unveiling, said it would combine ‘Sony sensors and Honda safety’.

The car will boast 45 cameras and sensors inside and out to monitor not only the vehicle’s condition and surroundings but also the driver.

Sony added that it would use its expertise in gaming and entertainment to create a unique in-car experience for passengers.

The front of the car also includes a media bar, which Sony said could be used to share information with people around the EV, including warnings and charging details.

Mizuno said Afeela hoped to begin sales in 2025, with the first deliveries to North America by spring 2026.

Elsewhere at its CES preview event, Sony said it would have more than 30 games available at launch for the new PlayStation VR2 headset, which goes on sale in late February.

