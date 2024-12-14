Drive Green: Used EV Dealership of the Year Winner 2024

While sales of new EVs continue to dominate the national news headlines, the used electric market remains a key cog when it comes to shaping the future of eco-friendly motoring.

For many drivers, the idea of buying a brand new car is something of a pipe dream and our Used EV Dealership award aims to celebrate the firms who are helping those motorists go electric.

Our two highly commended firms – EV Experts and Luscombe Leeds – both wowed our mystery shoppers and put in incredible performances in a tough marketplace this year.

However, our winner blew our judges away with their in depth knowledge and top quality customer service.

Based in Somerset, Drive Green was founded by Richard Norris in 2017 and now bills itself as ‘the UK’s largest EV specialist’.

Norris previously worked in the stainable living and renewable energy sector and says his unique journey into the motor trade is helping his current business to thrive.

He told Car Dealer: ‘I’ve never been to these awards before and I love the feel and the atmosphere. We were also up against some very worthy competition as well so it means even more.

‘We all try really hard to do a good job and obviously when it comes to EVs we’ve been doing it for a very long time and go back to a time when it was a very difficult thing to do.

‘We’ve moved on as the industry has developed and hopefully we’ve honed our skills to be the best at what we do.

‘My route into the business was one of eco and sustainability, I’m not a motor trader at heart and I think that point of entry into it has given the business a different sort of character and it’s helped us stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

‘What it means to the staff is a big thing and also the family will be really proud as well which is great.’

Anchor EV

Drive Green

EV Experts

Luscombe Leeds

RSEV (R Symons)

After the awards, Car Dealer editor-in-chief, James Baggott was on hand to offer his own congratulations.

He said: ‘Drive Green has truly set the benchmark for excellence in the electric vehicle market, and being named Used EV Dealership of the Year is a well-deserved recognition of their hard work.

‘Their commitment to sustainability, customer education, and providing top-quality EVs has positioned them as a leader in this rapidly growing sector.

‘Drive Green is helping to shape the future of the used car industry, and this award highlights their exceptional achievements. Congratulations to the entire team.’

Main image: Richard Norris collecting his award from Mike Brewer and Wayne Duxbury, dealer sales director at Warrantywise