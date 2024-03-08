Log in
Drive Motor Retail to renovate, extend and reopen former Marshall dealership

  • Marshall Honda Scarborough was shut last March
  • Closure followed strategic review by Honda UK of franchise cover in Yorkshire
  • Drive Motor Retail bought site and has won permission to extend it
Time 8:45 am, March 8, 2024

A former Marshall dealership is to be renovated, extended and reopened under its new owner – Drive Motor Retail.

The Honda showroom in Scarborough was closed last March, as were its service and parts departments, after Honda UK held a strategic review of its franchise coverage across Yorkshire.

Drive Motor Retail – a Car Dealer Top 100 firm – snapped up the site and applied to North Yorkshire Council to build a single-storey extension to the side of the building.

Trevor Watson, the assistant director of planning, said in the decision notice: ‘The proposed development as submitted is acceptable and the application was therefore approved without the need for further proactive action from the local planning authority.’

It’ll increase the gross internal area of the building by four square metres, and will measure about 1.4 metres x 2.7 metres x 2.4 metres.

The extension will also have a lavatory within the renovated showroom.

The extension work has to begin within three years of permission being granted.

It isn’t yet known which franchise Drive will operate at the site, but it represents Vauxhall, Hyundai, MG and Citroen at its 22 other showrooms.

They are located across the north-east and south-west of England, as well as in the East Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber, Hampshire and Suffolk regions.

Pictured at top via Google Street View is the former Marshall Honda site in Scarborough as of August 2023

