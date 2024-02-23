Drug-fuelled used car dealer spared jail for leading police in high-speed car chase

A drug-fuelled car salesman has avoided jail after he led police on a high speed car chase through a sleepy market town.

Jordan Joof was high on cocaine as officers pursued him through the sleepy North Yorkshire town of Yarm, while the police helicopter circled overheard.

The self-employed car used car salesman and mechanic flew straight through a red light and narrowly avoided careering into a police van during the dramatic chase.

To make matters worse, the 28-year-old was supposed to have been serving a driving ban at the time, having been ordered off the roads just months previous.

Joof was eventually caught by officers and later charged with two counts of driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

He also admitted to single counts of dangerous driving. driving without insurance and riving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, GazetteLive reports.

The father-to-be has now appeared at Teesside Crown Court where he faced sentence.

The court heard that the incident took place in November 2020 when Joof was pulled over in a black Audi.

Despite initially agreeing to stop at the roadside, the defendant sped off as police approached him, sparking the movie-like car chase.

Annelise Haugstad, prosecuting, said: ‘The vehicle was next seen on The Meadowings where it was on the opposing carriageway travelling at speeds between 50 and 60mph before it turned into Harker Close.

‘The officers had given chase and located the vehicle then lost sight of it.

‘Other units were informed of the incident and the vehicle was seen travelling at speed along Green Lane in Yarm, travelling through a red light.’

Haugstad told the court that officers initially caught up with Joof but he escaped by driving straight at a van, swerving to miss it only at the very last minute.

He also mounted the kerb before speeding off once more, the court heard.

Police eventually caught the defendant, following a brief chase on foot, which saw him try to throw the Audi keys away in an apparent attempt to deny responsibility.

After being arrested, blood and breath tests both confirmed the presence of cocaine in his system, as well as benzoylecgonine – a cocaine breakdown product.

In mitigation, Zahra Baqri, said her client felt ‘deeply ashamed and embarrassed’ by his actions and asked for credit for his early guilty plea.

Recorder Aisha Wadoodi agreed that the defendant has ‘turned his life around’ and agreed to impose a six-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

Joof must also complete 20 rehabilitation days and 150 hours community service and was banned from driving for three years.

Main image: Teesside Crown and County Court, via PA