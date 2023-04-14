Eastern Western Motor Group invests in upgrades at two key Nissan sites

A pair of Nissan dealerships in Scotland have undergone full refurbishments after significant investment from Eastern Western Motor Group.

The Car Dealer Top 100 outfit has upgraded the facilities at both Western Nissan Edinburgh West, in Newbridge and Western Nissan Fife, in Dunfermline.

The two dealerships have been given Nissan’s updated signage and visuals plus refreshed fixtures and fittings throughout.

As part of the upgrade, both sites now carry the Japanese brand’s upgraded two-dimensional logo.

It comes as the manufacturer looks to ensure that its dealerships represent a ‘continuous commitment to innovation’ with a ‘customer-centric approach’.

As well as looking smart on the outside, the dealerships have undergone substantial refurbishments inside to ensure that visitors feel welcome and well looked after.

Andrew Oag, Nissan franchise director at Eastern Western Motor Group, said: ‘We’re delighted that these two fantastic dealerships have been brought up to date in such stylish and eye-catching way.

‘The new Nissan corporate identity looks great – it is modern yet inviting. Feedback from our staff and customers has been excellent. We’ve been looking after our valued customers during the refurbishment works and we thank them for their patience and support.’

A spokesperson for Nissan Motor GB added: ‘We are thrilled that these two fantastic dealerships have adopted our new corporate identity and send everyone concerned, every good wish for the future.

‘Nissan is a manufacturer that really is going places. Qashqai was the best-selling new car of 2022; Juke is as popular as ever; and LEAF and new ARIYA are leading our electric charge in fine style.

‘Our wonderful vehicles deserve to be displayed in superb surroundings; and they certainly are at these two Eastern Western dealerships in Edinburgh West and Fife.’