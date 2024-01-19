Eastern Western opens second Toyota dealership this month as expansion continues

Scottish dealer group Eastern Western Motor Group has opened another new Toyota site as part of a £20m expansion plan.

The Car Dealer Top 100 outfit has began trading from its new Barnett’s Toyota branch, bringing the Japanese brand to Perth.

It comes after the car dealer opened another Toyota site in Dundee last week, following a delay over a fireproof ceiling. The project has also seen a new Lexus dealership open up in Dundee.

The three dealerships are the first to be opened as part of Eastern Western’s new partnership with Toyota, which Car Dealer reported last year.

Between them, they have created around 90 new jobs and bosses are hopeful that they will mark the start of a long and fruitful relationship.

Group Managing Director Keith Duncan said: ‘We are delighted to have been appointed as Toyota dealers for both Dundee and Perth.

‘To be honest, this is just the tip of the iceberg. The two sites will add about 90 jobs. It’s a very exciting time for the business.’

Duncan has strong ties to the area, having been brought up in Dundee, which is about 20 miles from Perth.

He added: ‘Lexus has never been represented in Dundee and speaking as a Dundonian, I am delighted the luxury brand is being launched in my home town.

‘Our Dundee development is a state-of-the-art, brand new site on Dunsinane Avenue (off the Camperdown roundabout, or ‘circle’ as we say in Dundee!) and will feature the latest iteration of both Toyota and Lexus showroom designs.

‘Eastern Western has a long and successful history with the Toyota & Lexus brands and the Toyota and Lexus teams cannot wait to get involved in new territories with such brilliant, cutting-edge brands.’