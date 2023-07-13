Edd China takes over as expert arbiter at Warrantywise

Former Wheeler Dealers master mechanic Edd China is Warrantywise’s new expert arbiter.

The TV personality, presenter, motoring specialist and inventor has taken over from Quentin Willson to help shape and refine the warranty packages offered by the Car Dealer Power 2023 trophy-winning company.

Warrantywise said China will offer an unbiased view of any customer dispute, using his discretion to review each claim on its merits and having the final say over repairs.

The 52-year-old has been brought on board to ensure that the company’s warranty plans are not only in keeping with industry trends and provide competitive advantages, but also that they meet the highest level of service and protection possible.

China said: ‘Having an extended warranty from Warrantywise means you can drive with confidence, knowing that if something goes wrong, you’re covered. It’s like having a safety net for your car.

‘Working with Warrantywise, my quest is to educate and ensure that those who already have a second-hand vehicle or are looking to buy a car from the used car market have the peace of mind they are doing so with protection against unexpected repair costs.’

Warrantywise CEO Lawrence Whittaker said: ‘There are over 33 million cars on UK roads today with the average age of a car now 10 years.

‘This means there could be potentially millions of used car owners who don’t have any form of warranty from the OEM or through aftermarket providers like us.

‘With cars becoming more complex and people keeping their cars for longer, we’re keen to promote, with Edd’s help, the benefits of protecting these cars and helping avoid the risk of expensive bills.’

Whittaker added: ‘On behalf of the entire team, I would like to wish Quentin all the best with his future endeavours and thank him for his work with us over the past 15 years.

‘He assisted us with making our packages the most comprehensive they could be and aided us to refine them to stay at the forefront of the industry.

‘Edd, as a master mechanic and industry voice, will be well placed to continue Quentin’s good work and further develop the Warrantywise warranty to be the most comprehensive and consumer-focused warranty on the market.’

Willson is handing over the Warrantywise baton after 15 years to focus on other projects, including campaigns for cleaner transport and EV advocacy.

Warrantywise has sold more than a million plans since its inception in 2000 as an aftermarket warranty provider.

Pictured at top: Edd China, left, with Lawrence Whittaker, signs up as the award-winning firm’s new expert arbiter