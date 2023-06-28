Log in

Warrantywise – Warranty Provider of the Year 2023

  • Highly Commended: Warranty First
  • Highly Commended: Warranty Solutions Group
Time 6:29 pm, June 28, 2023

When things go wrong with a car you’ve sold you want a warranty partner that is going to be able to back you up.

In some cases that means simply paying the claim, but dealing with your customer like you would is also absolutely vital.

This is where Warrantywise scores time after time; so much so dealers have voted it as best warranty provider in the Car Dealer Power awards again in 2023 – for a fourth year in a row.

‘It’s absolutely amazing and reflects our dedication to exceptional service,’ Warrantywise dealer sales director, Rachael Taylor, said.

‘Winning for the fourth time in a row reaffirms the consistent quality and reliability of our warranties – and I think it reinforces our belief in offering comprehensive options, and reflects the trust our customers place in us.

‘The recognition inspires us to set higher standards and to continually improve customer service, which is something that is at the forefront of our work ethic. 

‘We’re grateful for the acknowledgement from our peers and industry experts, and we remain committed to exceeding expectations. So we’re really honoured, and we look forward to providing the top quality warranty services to our valued customers.’

Taylor was clear why she thinks the company’s 3,000-strong dealer network is happy – and that’s customer satisfaction.

‘We have a set of car dealers that have used us for many, many years, and I think that’s because we deliver the same consistent promises, and ensure the highest quality warranties through our expertise and strong industry partnerships.’

Taylor added: ‘I think this ongoing commitment to excellence and exceeding expectations makes Warrantywise a true industry winner.’

Since winning its last Car Dealer Power award last year, Lancashire-based Warrantywise has been busy growing.

‘We’ve had a really successful 12 months,’ said Taylor.

‘We have had extensive internal and external growth, and we’ve had to hire more sales agents and account managers to service our existing and new Warrantywise dealer partners.

‘We are also rewarding car dealers for their loyalty through a new programme which is designed to give dealers that little bit extra.’

