Eden Motor Group celebrates staff excellence with inaugural awards

Eden Motor Group has honoured staff members who go above and beyond.

A total of 21 winners across multiple categories were nominated by colleagues for the inaugural Excellence Awards in roles from aftersales advisers to sales executives and across all age groups.

Eden CEO Graeme Potts said: ‘These awards recognise excellence at the very top level across our company.

‘I hope that our partners, their family and friends are very proud of the recipients of the awards, who represent all of the family-led values we strive for.’

He added: ‘The Excellence Awards bring to the fore the recognition that is very much a core to our company, rewarding colleagues for their efforts, their attitudes and their achievements, based on the values that are such an important part of Eden.

‘We handed out 21 awards in total, but it could so easily have been 40 or 60 given the sheer number of people who were recommended by their colleagues.’

Among the top award-winners were founder colleague Nicola Hadley, who took home the CEO Person of the Year Award for her long service and selfless support of colleagues.

Introducing the award, sales director James Kurd said: ‘Nicola has always been utterly professional and a great Eden ambassador.

‘She is a fantastic role model for women in the industry, who is well respected by colleagues and stakeholders alike.

‘If it weren’t for Nicola’s support, coaching and guidance, many of Eden’s senior leaders wouldn’t be where they are today, and we are all eternally grateful to her for helping us with our careers.’

Eden’s youngest winner was 22-year-old Sam Copsey, who is an apprentice at Eden’s Exeter dealership.

The motor group hailed him as ‘a wonderful team player’ and said that even though Copsey is still in his apprenticeship, he can do some very technical and difficult jobs such as working on gearboxes and changing engines.

All the winners received an engraved crystal trophy, £500 cash plus a night in a top London hotel for them and a guest.

Eden Motor Group Excellence Awards 2022 winners and categories

Nicola Hadley – CEO Person of the Year

Neil Barrett – Central Support

Ryan Bull – Manager

Graham Caddy – Sales Executive

Steve Chant – Manager

Gareth Coles – Technician

Jonathan Colquhoun – Technician

Sam Copsey – Apprentice

Christine Denison – Manager

Adam Fanospour – Aftersales Adviser

Dean Gillard – Sales Executive

Lynn Martin – Central Support

Marinko Milentijevic – Supervisor

Amir Moghul – Sales Executive

Khalilur Rehman – Central Support

Steve Small – Aftersales Adviser

Vicky Sherwood – Supervisor

Gary Treeby – Technician

Isobel Troop – Central Support

Gabriella Vosper – CCC/Digital Team

Andy Youd – Technician

Eden Group represents MG, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Suzuki, Hyundai and Mazda across 24 dealerships in 11 counties in the Midlands and south of England, as well as offering used cars plus performance and prestige vehicles.

Its latest available accounts show it made a pre-tax profit of £968,230 on turnover of £141.8m for the year ended December 31, 2021.