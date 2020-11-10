More than 1,200 electric vehicle charging devices were installed in the UK between July and September, new data shows.

Figures from the Department for Transport reveal there were 19,487 ‘devices’ – which is a unit capable of charging the batteries of one or more electric vehicles simultaneously – available for motorists.

That figure is up seven per cent on the total number of available (18,265) three months earlier.

The figures were compiled with the help of Zap-Map.

Rapid devices, which top up a car’s battery to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes – made up just over a quarter (324) of the 1,222 additional chargers installed.

London leads the way with 63 charging devices per 100,000 of population with most areas of England at around the 20-30 mark. Scotland has 37, Northern Ireland has 17 and Wales has 21.

Meanwhile, for rapid devices, the south east leads England’s numbers with 6.2 rapids per 100,000 of population; Scotland has 9.3, Wales has 2.9 and Northern Ireland has 1.2.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said the overall increase ‘sends all the right signals’ to drivers considering opting for an electric model next time they change their car.

He added: ‘Add in the fact that many people with electric cars can charge from home, and overall it’s a positive picture.

‘But there’s still a way to go and the focus now needs to be on installing as many fast chargers as possible, given that less than a fifth of public chargers are rapid.

‘While the speed of fully charging an electric car can’t compete with the five minutes or so it takes to fill up a petrol or diesel model, a greater number of faster chargepoints could help tempt more people to go electric sooner.’

Charging devices have largely been funded through the private sector, although the government has boosted its financial support in recent months.

Figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show pure battery-electric new cars held a 5.5 per cent share of the new car market in the first 10 months of the year, compared with 1.4 per cent at the same point last year.