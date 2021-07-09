Entries pour in for Car Dealer Power 2021 as dealers scrabble to vote for the best suppliers and manufacturers they do business with

Entries have been pouring in for Car Dealer Power 2021 as dealers seize the fantastic opportunity to say which car manufacturers are the best to represent and which suppliers are the tops to do business with.

Our awards really do separate the wheat from the chaff as well. Why’s that, we hear you say? It’s because our survey is completed anonymously, which means that Car Dealer readers can really say how they feel.

Last year, Kia won the accolade for best manufacturer to represent in the UK, while MG, Mitsubishi and Vauxhall were at the bottom of the table.

You can see all the winners in the video at the top of this post.

Meanwhile, the suppliers section of the Car Dealer Power survey covers a whole range of businesses, from the top advertising portals to finance firms.

Once we’ve received the surveys, the number-crunching begins so that we can determine the winners of our coveted Car Dealer Power trophies.

Voting only takes a few minutes and you can access the form by clicking here.

We assess manufacturers in 13 categories – from finance offers to brand awareness, marketing to bonus structure – and then rank the makers in our list.

Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power awards, and independents can skip straight to naming their favourite suppliers.

As well as the best manufacturers to represent and the best suppliers to partner with, Car Dealer Power also names the Car of the Year, as voted for by readers of Car Dealer.

Last year, the Land Rover Defender won the top gong, with the Ford Puma and Porsche Taycan taking second and third place respectively.

We’re looking for the cream of the crop in the following categories

Suppliers

Cleaning Product of the Year

Recruitment Agency of the Year

Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year

Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year

Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year

Dealer Management System of the Year

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Check Provider of the Year

Warranty Provider of the Year

Paint Protection Provider of the Year

Auction House of the Year

Trade Insurance Provider of the Year

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)

Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)

Video Provider of the Year

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation of the Year

Manufacturers

Manufacturer of the Year

Car of the Year

Voting for this year’s awards will close on Tuesday, August 31, but don’t delay!

Find out who won what in last year’s awards in our special section here.

Click here to fill out the survey – it only takes a few minutes