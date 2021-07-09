Entries pour in for Car Dealer Power 2021 as dealers scrabble to vote for the best suppliers and manufacturers they do business with

Entries have been pouring in for Car Dealer Power 2021 as dealers seize the fantastic opportunity to say which car manufacturers are the best to represent and which suppliers are the tops to do business with.
Our awards really do separate the wheat from the chaff as well. Why’s that, we hear you say? It’s because our survey is completed anonymously, which means that Car Dealer readers can really say how they feel.
Last year, Kia won the accolade for best manufacturer to represent in the UK, while MG, Mitsubishi and Vauxhall were at the bottom of the table.
You can see all the winners in the video at the top of this post.
Meanwhile, the suppliers section of the Car Dealer Power survey covers a whole range of businesses, from the top advertising portals to finance firms.
Once we’ve received the surveys, the number-crunching begins so that we can determine the winners of our coveted Car Dealer Power trophies.
Voting only takes a few minutes and you can access the form by clicking here.
We assess manufacturers in 13 categories – from finance offers to brand awareness, marketing to bonus structure – and then rank the makers in our list.
Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power awards, and independents can skip straight to naming their favourite suppliers.
As well as the best manufacturers to represent and the best suppliers to partner with, Car Dealer Power also names the Car of the Year, as voted for by readers of Car Dealer.
Last year, the Land Rover Defender won the top gong, with the Ford Puma and Porsche Taycan taking second and third place respectively.
We’re looking for the cream of the crop in the following categories
Suppliers
- Cleaning Product of the Year
- Recruitment Agency of the Year
- Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year
- Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year
- Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year
- Dealer Management System of the Year
- Website Provider for Independent Dealers
- Website Provider for Franchised Dealers
- Provenance Check Provider of the Year
- Warranty Provider of the Year
- Paint Protection Provider of the Year
- Auction House of the Year
- Trade Insurance Provider of the Year
- Online Advertiser for New Cars
- Online Advertiser for Used Cars
- Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)
- Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)
- Video Provider of the Year
- Extra Mile Award
- Product Innovation of the Year
Manufacturers
- Manufacturer of the Year
- Car of the Year
Voting for this year’s awards will close on Tuesday, August 31, but don’t delay!
Click here to fill out the survey – it only takes a few minutes