Automotive e-commerce specialist Epyx has totally redesigned its core used vehicles platform and launched it as 1link Trade Buyer.

It replaces 1link Disposal Network for some 3,500 dealers who use it to buy ex-fleet and rental stock.

Epyx commercial director Debbie Fox said it had been developed based on the availability of new technology and an extensive research programme into the needs of existing and potential users.

‘The platform has been re-engineered from the ground up with a very sharp focus on one core objective – to enable dealers to identify and acquire the stock they want as quickly and as easily possible, whatever device they are using.

‘The trading conditions of early 2021 mean that used car and van operations need, more than ever, to offer the right vehicles in the right condition to potential buyers in order to maximise online sales,’ she said.

‘The changes we have made make it easier to get those vehicles.’

Enhancements include advanced vehicle filtering with multi-pick selections and dynamic counts, updated vehicle summary, full screen imagery and key information indicators. It also has a fully mobile-friendly buying experience.

Fox added: ‘We were originally aiming for a phased launch of 1link Trade Buyer early last year.

‘Of course, this was affected by the pandemic, but this gave us time to refine the product still further and create all kinds of useful, incremental improvements.

“The results have been impressive. September and October 2020 were our biggest months ever in terms of trade volumes and we are also able to see higher levels of general engagement, including from previously dormant users.’

Its 1link Disposal Network platform will continue to be used for fleets.