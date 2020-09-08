Sweeping European fines for companies that go over emissions targets are ‘challenging’, according to the boss of Suzuki in the UK.

Dale Wyatt, director of automobile at Suzuki, spoke out today (Sep 8) during a webinar in which the firm outlined its plans for the future as well as the effect that the coronavirus pandemic had had on the company’s year.

However, it was European emissions regulations that proved to be a major talking point.

Manufacturers have been dealt a target of hitting 95g/km CO2 on average across their entire line-up and will be fined €95 for every 1g/km CO2 they exceed it, multiplied by the volume of pre-registered vehicles the previous year.

‘We’ve got a challenging CO2 target to hit,’ said Wyatt, adding: ‘We’re introducing new models which are fine-compliant.’

Suzuki is on track to ensure that 100 per cent of its line-up is hybridised by 2021, ensuring that company-wide emissions are kept as low as possible.

The push has also seen the demise of the Jimny, pictured, which, although popular throughout the UK, was too emissions-heavy to be sustainable for the manufacturer’s line-up. A commercial version is set to be introduced today, however.

The company is also ensuring it’s getting ready for any more ‘speed bumps’ following the coronavirus pandemic, with Wyatt adding that Suzuki was ‘preparing for another setback such as lockdowns or local lockdowns and that dreaded b-word – Brexit’.

