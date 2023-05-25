EV choice has quadrupled in just five years according to fresh SMMT data

There are now four times as many electric car models than there were five years ago, according to new SMMT data.

Research by the trade body found that there are currently around 80 ‘electric picks’ available across every vehicle segment – compared with just 21 in 2018.

As result, almost one in four car models is available as a battery electric vehicle, inspiring more 750,000 drivers to make the switch this year alone.

That figure represents a 25.6 per cent rise on the same point last year as manufacturers continue to invest billions into the EV market.

Earlier this week Car Dealer reported that Elon Musk has promised to consider building an EV battery plant in the UK.

That followed the news we brought you on Monday that Tata Motors is close to agreeing funding deal with UK government on a new Somerset gigafactory to supply JLR.

The SMMT’s research also found a choice of 94 plug-in hybrid and 42 hybrid models – meaning electrified vehicles comprise almost two-thirds of all models available.

When it comes to commercial vehicles, there are now 23 models of electric van, 14 models of zero emission buses powered by electric or hydrogen, and even 20 models of electric truck now available in the UK.

Range has also improved majorly with the average distance an electric car can travel on a single charge now standing at 236 miles.

Reacting to the findings, Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘Britain’s drivers are benefitting from the massive investment made by manufacturers over many years to deliver an electric car choice for every need.

‘We now require a framework that ensures everyone can benefit from zero emission mobility. These vehicles already offer an outstanding driving experience but motorists should have lower total running costs, no matter where they live or work, with fair taxation that inspires instead of impedes.

‘With infrastructure provision accelerated ahead of need, the UK can have a healthy, vibrant market, with ever more model choice to keep the UK as a world leader in net zero transport.’