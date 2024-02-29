Evans Halshaw announces first new franchise since Lithia takeover as MG joins portfolio

Dealer group Evans Halshaw is to open its first MG dealership as the outfit looks to grow its portfolio of brand partners.

Effective from March 1, the firm’s Ford store in Grantham will switch to being an MG franchise as part of a shake-up for the retailer.

The site is one of a handful of MG dealers which has been picked to sell the brand’s new Cyberster sports car and will feature a special ‘Cyberster Lounge’ as a result.

The deal makes the Lincolnshire site the first new franchise to open since Lithia’s takeover of Pendragon was finalised last month.

Lithia beat a rival offer from Hedin, which teamed up with Sytner owner Penske Automotive to make a joint bid, and saw off an approach by America’s biggest dealer group, AutoNation as well.

Existing staff, including head of business Alex Kohn, are to be kept on after the change to MG is finalised.

Confirming the switch, Kohn said: ‘We are delighted to bring MG to the Evans Halshaw roster.

‘With exciting new models launching in 2024 and an ambition to become the tenth largest brand by volume in the UK this year, it’s a great time to partner with MG.’

After the change, the dealership will remain as a Ford authorised repair site, in order to assist local customers with their aftersales needs.

However, Ford customers will now be directed to nearby Evans Halshaw sites in Lincoln, Bedford and Gainsborough for sales.