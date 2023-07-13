Ex-Ford Europe chief Stuart Rowley to join Inchcape board

Ford’s former head of Europe Stuart Rowley is to join the board of Inchcape later this month.

Rowley, who retired from the Blue Oval – where he was also its chief transformation and quality officer – on December 1 last year after more than three decades, is to become a non-executive director of the global automotive distributor.

The 56-year-old will join the audit and nomination committees on Monday, July 17.

Rowley became head of Ford of Europe in April 2019.

In a statement issued via the London Stock Exchange yesterday afternoon (Jul 12), Inchcape said: ‘He brings a deep understanding of the global automotive industry, having begun his career as a finance leader before transitioning to general management, operations and strategy roles.’

Chairman Nigel Stein said: ‘I am delighted that Stuart is joining the Inchcape board.

‘Stuart’s extensive global automotive experience will bring an informed perspective on the industry and will strengthen the skill set of the existing board. We are looking forward to working with him.’

Headquartered in London, Inchcape employs around 19,000 people globally.

It also has franchised dealerships in the UK representing Mercedes-Benz as well as Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mini, Porsche, Smart, Toyota and Volkswagen, while its retail brands include the used car outlet Bravoauto.

Rowley joined Ford Motor Company in 1990 as financial analyst for Ford of Britain, rising through the ranks to eventually become vice-president and president of Ford of Europe.

At the time of the announcement of Rowley’s retirement from Ford, CEO Jim Farley was quoted as saying: ‘No matter the role, Stuart has always taken on tough challenges and led positive change.

‘I’m especially grateful to Stuart for leading the redesign of our European business to become much leaner and focused on our commercial vehicles business and transition to EVs.’

Image via Ford Media Centre