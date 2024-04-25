Ex-Lioness captain Jill Scott opens LSH Auto’s BYD showroom in London

Former Lioness captain Jill Scott shared insights into her career when she officially opened LSH Auto’s BYD showroom in London.

The LSH ambassador also answered questions during a special Q&A, hosted by ex-football player and manager-turned-pundit Michael Brown, at the VIP event held last Friday (19th) at the flagship Westfield store in White City – LSH Auto’s first dealership in the capital.

BYD West London showcases the new BYD Seal alongside the BYD Atto 3 and BYD Dolphin models.

As well as displaying the full range of BYD models, the new store also has six demonstration cars and a handover bay.

Scott said: ‘The new BYD West London store here in Westfield London looks amazing.

‘I’ve been a regular customer of LSH Auto in Stockport since 2015 and an official ambassador for the business for almost a year now.

‘I’m really pleased to be here to celebrate the launch of its first London showroom.’

The high-tech dealership adds to LSH Auto’s BYD stores in Stockport, Macclesfield and Tamworth, which have opened in the past 12 months.

Vaughan Blackman, the MD of LSH Auto UK, said: ‘Our new flagship London store will provide an exceptional experience for guests to see and test-drive the full range of amazing BYD vehicles.

‘We’re thankful to everybody who’s worked hard to make this happen.’

BYD Europe MD Michael Shu said: ‘Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to providing exceptional value and making electric motoring accessible for all.

‘We’re delighted to be joined in this mission by LSH Auto and are very excited to be opening a brand-new store in Europe’s largest retail and leisure destination.’

Laura Waters, the general manager of Westfield London, said: ‘Westfield London is delighted to welcome the opening of BYD’s newest London store – the latest addition to our roster of electric car brands.

‘With BYD’s dedication to making electric motoring accessible, the new store not only presents cutting-edge vehicles but also champions innovation and sustainability.

‘We look forward to seeing the innovative BYD models showcased at the centre, setting the stage for a greener, more sustainable future in urban mobility.’

Pictured with Jill Scott at the launch are, from left, Vaughan Blackman, Michael Brown and BYD country manager for the UK and Ireland Bono Ge