Big Motoring World boss Peter Waddell revealed that he has had talks with Pendragon’s ex-CEO Trevor Finn on today’s Car Dealer Live.

Finn recently revealed in a statement on LinkedIn that he was pursuing a new used car project in the UK and Waddell confirmed that Finn had been to visit his new Carzam prep-centre in Peterborough.

Waddell said: ‘I was with him last week. He came to Peterborough last week. He’s a wonderful man. He’s done a great job.

‘He actually admitted to me last week that while he was at Pendragon he did a big survey on our company because he couldn’t believe how strong and good we were doing.’

Waddell added: ‘He wants to talk to me, he’s very intrigued with Carzam. He couldn’t believe the site in Peterborough. He walked round with me and said he’d never seen a place like it.

‘What a great guy with a load of great ideas. I had a three hour meeting with him.

‘All I can say at the moment is we’re having a conversation. That’s all I can say.’

To see what Waddell says about the meeting, fast forward to 24:40 in the video above.

Carzam is the new online car retailing website, produced alongside Big Motoring World, that Waddell has set up. He explained on Car Dealer Live today that when Carzam launches they will be offering next-day delivery on cars sold through the site.

When discussing Carzam, Waddell thanked Cazoo boss Alex Chesterman for increasing the profile of buying cars online.

He said: ‘We talk about Cazoo and I love the man, he’s doing me a great job. Please Alex Chesterman keep advertising; keep selling the dream. He’s a lovely man and he’s doing a great job for me.

‘He’s doing all the advertising and I’m there in the background. He can spend the money – I’ll make the money.’

To watch the interview in full click play on the video above.

