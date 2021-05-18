Exclusive: Auto Trader reveals the used cars with the biggest price rises on its platform

Prices for some used cars have jumped between 10 and 24 per cent in April, new data compiled exclusively for Car Dealer shows.

Auto Trader collected figures for the top 10 biggest month-on-month price movements in April for Car Dealer, and some used cars prices rose by as much as 24 per cent.

The list – which you can see below – shows prices jumped across the board regardless of body style, with premium, performance, MPV, supermini and SUV/crossover sectors all affected.

Prices of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class in diesel AMG Line trim, up to one years old, rose by a whopping 23.9 per cent to an average asking price of £83,286 in April, compared to the month before.

Even one-year-old Nissan Qashqais – one of the best-selling new cars in the UK – are proving to be hot on the used market with prices shooting up by 10 per cent in April to an average selling price of £17,585.

Auto Trader told Car Dealer used car prices are pushing up across the board but also on a granular level, as shown by our exclusive list.

High demand and short supply in the wake of dealerships reopening full on April 12 are having a major effect on used car prices, said the firm.

In recent weeks, Car Dealer has reported on the trend and found the semiconductor crisis which is slowing down new car production is likely to supercharge used car prices even further.

Commenting on our exclusive list, Richard Walkers, Auto Trader’s data and insights director, said: ‘We have seen considerable levels of sustained consumer demand over recent months, which, along with some of the ongoing supply constraints in the market, has had a notable impact on used car prices.

‘April marked 13 months of consecutive price growth, but as the levels of demand increased towards the reopening of physical forecourts, the rate of growth accelerated, with the average sticker price of a used car increasing 7.1 per cent year-on-year last month.

‘The list highlights how these supply and demand dynamics can influence the market at even a very granular level, with some models recording some really quite significant movements in just a month.

‘The fact that the biggest increases are within the youngest stock underlines the impact of the challenges retailers are currently facing with new cars.

‘The speed at which the market is moving at the moment shows just how important it is that retailers are using data to drive their forecourt and pricing strategies to ensure they’re making the most of the opportunities and the margins available.’

Top 10 price rises

Mercedes-Benz S-Class – up 23.9%

Trim: AMG Line

Fuel type: Diesel

Body type: Saloon

Transmission type: Automatic

Age: Up to 1 year

Average asking price: £83,286

Price change month-on-month: 23.9%

BMW M4 – up 21.6%

Trim: Competition

Fuel type: Petrol

Body type: Coupe

Transmission type: Automatic

Age: Up to 1 year

Average asking price: £59,740

Price change month-on-month: 21.6%

BMW 3 Series – up 18.6%

Trim: Sport

Fuel type: Petrol

Body type: Saloon

Transmission type: Automatic

Age: 1-3 years

Average asking price: £21,125

Price change month-on-month: 18.6%

Mercedes-Benz B-Class – up 14%

Trim: Sport

Fuel type: Petrol

Body type: MPV

Transmission type: Automatic

Age: Up to 1 year

Average asking price: £23,583

Price change month-on-month: 14%

Renault Captur – up 13.8%

Trim: Iconic

Fuel type: Diesel

Body type: SUV

Transmission type: Manual

Age: 1-3 years

Average asking price: £11,563

Price change month-on-month: 13.8%

Renault Kadjar – up 12.7%

Trim: S Edition

Fuel type: Petrol

Body type: SUV

Transmission type: Manual

Age: Up to 1 year

Average asking price: £19,447

Price change month-on-month: 12.7%

Citroen C3 – up 12.7%

Trim: Flair Plus

Fuel type: Petrol

Body type: Hatchback

Transmission type: Manual

Age: Up to 1 year

Average asking price: £13,585

Price change month-on-month: 12.7%

Nissan Juke – up 11.7%

Trim: N-Connecta

Fuel type: Petrol

Body type: SUV

Transmission type: Manual

Age: 1-3 years

Average asking price: £13,169

Price change month-on-month: 11.7%

Volkswagen Golf R – up 11.3%

Fuel type: Petrol

Body type: Hatchback

Transmission type: Automatic

Age: Up to 1 year

Average asking price: £37,214

Price change month-on-month: 11.3%

Nissan Qashqai – up 10%

Trim: Acenta Premium

Fuel type: Petrol

Body style: SUV

Transmission type: Manual

Age: Up to 1 year

Average asking price: £17,585

Price change month-on-month: 10%

