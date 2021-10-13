Extra Mile Award – Car Dealer Power 2021

The Car Dealer Power Extra Mile Award is a very special prize for that company who has gone above and beyond in the last 12 months.

67 Degrees has a reputation for doing everything they can to help their customers and they’ve taken that even more seriously since the pandemic began.

Susie Ancell, account manager at 67 Degrees, picked up the award and said: ‘It feels amazing – the best way to put it is amazing.

‘This award means so much to us because we genuinely go above and beyond for all of our customers no matter how big or small they are, they all get the same service.

‘We’re not a nine-to-five agency and we have private WhatsApp groups for our customers to get to us whenever they need us and so we can be proactive rather than reactive.’

Dealers told us that they love that 67 Degrees always make themselves available to help with problems and that the team have been there to simplify some of the more complicated new digital additions in the last year.

Ancell added: ‘We’re a digital marketing agency exclusively for the automotive industry.

‘Websites, marketing, social media, anything that people need from their online presence and basically beyond the forecourt. We’re here for anything anybody needs.’

‘Honestly, this one for me means a lot.

‘It brought a tear to my eye because we have all worked so hard. Everybody in the industry, I think with Covid and now a fuel situation going on, it’s been tough.

‘It means the world to everyone in the business.’

To hear what Ancell had to say in full you can click play on the video at the top of the page.