F1 driver Carlos Sainz cuts ribbon at new H.R. Owen Ferrari showroom

Ferrari F1 driver Carlos Sainz has cut the ribbon at H.R. Owen’s new Hatfield showroom, officially marking the site’s official opening.

The luxury car dealer group has recently opened Bentley and Lamborghini showrooms on the same £30m multi-franchise site, with the Ferrari facility consisting of an impressive two-storey showroom.

For the official opening the showroom was flood-lit in red, while inside was live music, driving simulators and Italian and Malaysian cuisine – a nod towards the heritage of the brand and the nationality of the founder of Berjaya Corporation Berhad – H.R. Owen’s parent company – Vincent Tan Chee Yioun.

The new Ferrari Roma Spider was on also on show, with current Scuderia Ferrari F1 driver, Carlos Sainz, cutting the ribbon and marking the showroom’s opening.

Over 200 guests were invited to the event hosted by H.R. Owen CEO Ken Choo.

Enrico Galliera, Ferrari chief marketing and commercial officer, said: ‘An official Ferrari presence in Hatfield, with a brand-new H.R. Owen dealership, is one important step to further bolster our network and boost customer satisfaction.

‘The new location will deliver an even more exclusive and unique Ferrari experience to nurture our community of Ferrari enthusiasts in the UK, and it fits perfectly in with the Mayfair and South Kensington showrooms.’

The Hatfield showroom is the luxury car dealer’s third Ferrari facility, joining South Kensington and Hatfield – the latter was the last to open in 2019.

At the end of 2022, H.R. Owen further bolstered its Ferrari representation with the acquisition of the former Joe Macari-operated Ferrari Service facility in South London.

