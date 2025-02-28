Failed used car dealers deny defrauding customers amid allegations of rogue trading

The bosses of a failed used car dealership in the north east of England have today denied using the business to rip off customers.

Richard Turner, 40 and Katie Wilcock, 39, both worked at Rosewood Motor Company Ltd before the business closed down last summer.

The pair have this morning (Feb 28) appeared at Teesside Crown Court, where they pleaded not guilty to defrauding customers.

Prosecutors allege that the duo scammed customers by knowingly selling defective vehicles via the firm on Metcalfe Road, Middlesbrough.

The pair are also accused of agreeing to settle customers’ car finance at the point of sale, which was then not done.

Meanwhile, Turner, who remains the soul active director of the outfit according to Companies House, faces a further charge of fraudulent trading.

It is said that the company director transferred company money to personal accounts, knowing the business was to be insolvent – something he also denies.

TeessideLive reports that unconditional bail was granted to both Turner, of Wordsworth Vale in Acklam, Middlesbrough, and Wilcock, of Kinloch Road in Normanby.

A full trial has now been scheduled for January 2027.