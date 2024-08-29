Family-owned Alan Day Motor Group to open BYD dealership in London

Alan Day Motor Group is to open a BYD dealership in north London next month.

The family-owned group was established in 1972 and specialised in Volkswagen then Skoda models, but now it’s expanding its portfolio even further to offer the Chinese EV range at a standalone site in New Southgate.

It’s poised to officially open its doors on September 25, with Alan Day hailing it as ‘a significant milestone’ for the dealer group.

Managing director Paul Tanner said: ‘We are thrilled to partner with BYD to bring their outstanding vehicles to our customers in New Southgate.

‘This new dealership is testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry.

‘As more drivers look to switch to electric vehicles, BYD’s range offers something for everyone, from the cost-conscious to those seeking luxury and performance.’

Alan Day head of marketing Darran Clarke went to Brazil to witness BYD’s growth there, and said: ‘Seeing how the brand has been embraced in Brazil, with its rapid expansion and widespread popularity, was truly inspiring.

‘BYD’s commitment to quality and innovation is clear, and we are excited to bring that same energy and success to our customers here in the UK.

‘We believe this is just the beginning of a long and prosperous relationship with BYD, as more consumers turn to electric vehicles.

‘With the growing demand for electric vehicles in the UK, Alan Day’s strategic move to offer BYD’s line-up underscores the dealership’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, eco-friendly vehicles to its customers.’