Family-owned Bowker BMW and Ribby Hall Village extend eco partnership

Bowker BMW and holiday destination Ribby Hall Village have agreed a two-year extension to a sustainability partnership.

Their business association began in 2011 and the new agreement includes an all-electric BMW iX1 as a courtesy vehicle for people staying at the five-star resort.

Ribby Hall Village, which is in Wrea Green, near Blackpool, and is a previous winner of the Green Business of the Year award, promotes energy efficiency, supports local businesses and is working to divert all its waste from landfills, with the aim of maximising recycling efforts.

Bowker, meanwhile, received a national BMW UK Retailer Award this year for its commitment to sustainability.

The family-owned business invested nearly £2m in sustainability initiatives in 2022 alone and appointed an energy champion to help cut its carbon footprint.

Jonathan Rogan, head of business for Bowker BMW, said: ‘Bowker and Ribby Hall Village are a great example of two local Lancashire businesses creating value for customers the right way.

‘For Bowker, that means looking after the environment. The emission-free BMW iX1 is a great vehicle choice for Ribby Hall Village.’

Ribby Hall Village director John McIlwham said: ‘The fact that our partnership with Bowker has lasted for 12 years speaks volumes about our relationship.

‘When businesses that share the same values come together, we can work together and inspire each other to improve continually.’

Pictured at top is John McIlwham with the new all-electric BMW iX1 provided as part of the extended partnership with Bowker BMW