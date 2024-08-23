Log in
John Clark Motor Group opens second MG dealership after franchise acquisition

  • John Clark Motor Group bolsters its MG portfolio
  • Perth franchise was bought from West End Motor Group
  • It joins John Clark’s Dundee MG sibling

John Clark Motor Group has added a second MG outlet to its network.

The Perth franchise was bought from West End Motor Group for an undisclosed sum and joins John Clark’s Dundee MG sibling, offering new and used car sales as well as aftersales and parts.

John Clark said the strategic acquisition strengthened its presence in the area, as well as aligning with its ongoing commitment to the MG brand.

Group managing director Chris Clark said: ‘We are thrilled to be expanding our MG representation in Scotland through this strategic addition in Perth.

‘This move reinforces the group’s dedication to serving the local community with quality vehicles and exceptional service.’

Ranked 18th in the Car Dealer Top 100 of the UK’s most profitable dealerships, John Clark Motor Group was established in 1974.

It has since grown to represent more than 17 franchises at 38 sites, serving people across the north-east of Scotland.

In February, it was revealed that it had bought the former Peter Vardy Carz site in Dundee.

