Family-owned Pat Kirk Mazda is named manufacturer’s top UK dealer

Pat Kirk Mazda has been crowned UK Dealer of the Year in the manufacturer’s dealer league for 2023/24.

The Omagh-based dealership was also named top sales dealer in the latest All-Stars Sales League – the first Mazda dealership to achieve the double feat.

The national Mazda dealer league assesses the 122-strong UK network on criteria including overall dealership performance, customer loyalty and customer satisfaction levels for sales and service across the year.

The manufacturer said Pat Kirk Mazda, which joined the Mazda UK network in 1994, surpassed the national average across the league, excelling during the past 12 months.

Proud sales manager Philip Lyons said: ‘Here at Pat Kirk Mazda, we are delighted to have been announced as Dealer of the Year in the national Mazda Dealer League and winner in the Mazda All-Stars Sales League 2023/2024.

‘We put our customers at the heart of everything we do. Whether the customer is new or already familiar to us, we ensure anyone walking through the site feels connected to us and receives the same warm, friendly and personal customer experience.

‘Achieving both Dealer of the Year and Number One Sales Dealer is a true testament to our dedication and commitment for delivering an amazing sales and aftersales experience for our community.’

The event recognising the top performing dealerships across the sales and aftersales departments and is now in its fifth year, was held at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square and hosted by TV presenter Mark Durden-Smith.

Laura Brailey, sales director at Mazda UK, said: ‘Congratulations to the brilliant team at Pat Kirk Mazda for not only securing the top spot in our national dealer league but also securing the first position in the All-Stars Sales League.

‘It’s a fantastic achievement to consistently deliver a strong performance across all measurements over the past 12 months and reflects the strong, committed and loyal team in Omagh.



From left: Mark Durden-Smith, Laura Brailey, Mazda UK MD Jeremy Thomson and customer relations director David Wilson-Green with some of the All-Stars 2023/24 winners

‘Our dedicated dealer network plays an instrumental role in the achievements of the brand in the UK.

‘I can’t thank the network enough, particularly our top-performing dealers such as Pat Kirk, for their continued hard work, commitment and passion for Mazda in such a challenging market.’

Lyons added: ‘These awards would not have been possible without our fantastic team.

‘From our front-of-house sales and service staff to those who work hard behind the scenes in the workshop, admin and valeting teams, we truly value the hard work of our team, and we are delighted that many of them are long-standing members of staff, with a combined service of over 60 years.

‘We are delighted to be the home of Mazda in the north-west and look forward to serving our community for many more years to come.’

The trophies bolster those already in the Pat Kirk Mazda awards cabinet – the dealership was named number one for sales and service in the 2019 Mazda All-Stars Awards, and scooped the Customer For Life award in the 2022 All-Stars ceremony.

2023/24 Mazda UK All-Stars winners

Enquiry Management – Bolton Motorpark Mazda

Parts Performance – Holdcroft Mazda

Customer For Life – Leamington Mazda

Service Loyalty – Milcars Mazda Watford

Sale vs Objective – Perrys Mansfield

Customer Satisfaction (Service) – MKG3000 Mazda

Customer Satisfaction (Sales) – Windsors Mazda Wirral

Fleet Specialist Dealer – Norton Way Mazda

Local Business Dealer – Croydon Mazda

Mazda Approved Used Car Award – Newport Mazda

Aftersales Dealer – Romford Mazda

Sales Dealer – Pat Kirk Mazda

Special Recognition Award – Hanna Nadjai (Arnold Clark Mazda), Roger Crozier (SG Petch Durham), Kellie Castle (RRG Stockport), Jenny Collier (Oldham Mazda), Jade Hall (Holdcroft Mazda Stoke on Trent), David Beard (Motorlux Mazda Newbury), Beth Minter (Westdrive Mazda Braintree), Gary Evans (Magna Mazda Poole), Christian Saint (TW White & Sons Bookham), Katie Sales (Hendy Mazda).

Pictured at top are staff from the Pat Kirk Mazda dealership, which did the double at the awards ceremony