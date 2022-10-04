Log in
Jake Major-Bird (left), Ben Bird (centre), Jourdan EdwardsJake Major-Bird (left), Ben Bird (centre), Jourdan Edwards

News

Family-owned Premier Automotive Manchester joins Isuzu’s dealership network

  • Premier Automotive Manchester becomes 107th Isuzu outlet in UK
  • Isuzu executive hails dealership group as ‘valuable addition to network’
  • Premier director tells of excitement at starting partnership with franchise

Time 8:45 am, October 4, 2022

Premier Automotive Manchester has become the latest dealership to sign up to Isuzu’s UK network.

The Hyde-based family-owned business officially opened its doors on Saturday (Oct 1), taking the number of Isuzu dealers in the UK to 107.

Premier Automotive director Ben Bird said: ‘We are excited to begin a partnership with Isuzu UK and introduce the D-Max range at Premier’s Hyde facility.

‘This will allow us to provide our loyal and established customer base with the capable and award-winning Isuzu D-Max range.

‘It’s an exciting time here at Premier, as during 2022 we have been refreshing each of our showrooms to ensure they reflect the quality of the vehicles that we offer.’

Isuzu UK brand director Alan Able said: ‘We’re proud to be welcoming Premier Automotive to the Isuzu franchise.

‘The group is a valuable addition to the network and well positioned to strengthen the sales and aftersales operations across the north-west.’

The new and used dealership chain, which also has branches in Dukinfield and Rochdale, represents the Kia and Suzuki franchises, too, as well as catering for Mitsubishi and SsangYong aftersales.

Pictured at top from left are service and parts manager Jake Major-Bird, Ben Bird and sales adviser Jourdan Edwards

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

