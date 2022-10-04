Family-owned Premier Automotive Manchester joins Isuzu’s dealership network

Premier Automotive Manchester has become the latest dealership to sign up to Isuzu’s UK network.

The Hyde-based family-owned business officially opened its doors on Saturday (Oct 1), taking the number of Isuzu dealers in the UK to 107.

Premier Automotive director Ben Bird said: ‘We are excited to begin a partnership with Isuzu UK and introduce the D-Max range at Premier’s Hyde facility.

‘This will allow us to provide our loyal and established customer base with the capable and award-winning Isuzu D-Max range.

‘It’s an exciting time here at Premier, as during 2022 we have been refreshing each of our showrooms to ensure they reflect the quality of the vehicles that we offer.’

Isuzu UK brand director Alan Able said: ‘We’re proud to be welcoming Premier Automotive to the Isuzu franchise.

‘The group is a valuable addition to the network and well positioned to strengthen the sales and aftersales operations across the north-west.’

The new and used dealership chain, which also has branches in Dukinfield and Rochdale, represents the Kia and Suzuki franchises, too, as well as catering for Mitsubishi and SsangYong aftersales.

Pictured at top from left are service and parts manager Jake Major-Bird, Ben Bird and sales adviser Jourdan Edwards