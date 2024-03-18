Family-run car dealer W R Davies opens new Nissan showroom in heart of North Wales

Family-run dealer group W R Davies has opened a new Nissan showroom in the heart of North Wales.

The showroom, in in Ffordd Las, Rhyl, becomes the third Nissan site in the retailer’s network, joining other showrooms in Stafford and Telford.

To mark the occasion, the car dealer has hosted a special opening event with customers new and old invited to the state-of-the-art facility.

The launch event featured a display of iconic Nissan heritage vehicles; demonstrations of basic vehicle checks; and a video showcasing the Japanese brand’s current line up.

There was also a ‘meet the team’ session involving staff and managers of W R Davies, a prize draw and refreshments.

Among the attendees was Csaba Vincze, Nissan’s network development and customer quality director, who was impressed with the brand’s latest dealership.

He said: ‘I congratulate everyone at W R Davies on the opening of this fantastic new dealership – it’s fresh, modern and new and showcases our eye-catching new retail concept to great effect.

‘I was delighted to attend this special launch event in person and spend time speaking with customers and dealer staff – it was great to see so many people there and have some really inspiring conversations.’

The new Rhyl dealership is now up and running, offering used vehicles – as well as new – via Nissan’s ‘Intelligent Choice’ service.

The opening comes at a special time for W R Davies, which is currently celebrating its 100-year anniversary.

Originally founded in 1924, the firm is now run by Jonathan Davies, grandson of the original W R Davies.

Commenting on the latest stage of the firm’s growth, Mark Ridgway, general manager at W R Davies Nissan Rhyl, said: ‘Although our official opening took place very recently, our new Nissan deaership in Rhyl has actually been operational for some time and is proving very popular with motorists in the local area.

‘It was wonderful to meet loyal and future customers at our special event and I’d like to thank Csaba Vincze for joining us and helping to make the day a big success.’