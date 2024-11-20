Family-run dealer Bowker Motor Group snaps up Porsche Centre Bolton

Lancashire-based Bowker Motor Group has expanded its automotive franchise portfolio by acquiring Porsche Centre Bolton from Lithia Motors Group UK.

Porsche Centre Bolton joins Porsche Centre Preston in Bowker Motor Group’s portfolio of eight dealerships, which also includes franchises for BMW, Mini, BMW Motorrad (motorcycles) and Ineos.

The dealership, located on the Lancashire town’s Manchester Road, opened in 2006 and employs over 50 staff, serving Porsche owners and enthusiasts in the Greater Manchester and South Lancashire areas.

The Centre will now operate under the Bowker Motor Group, a family-run Lancashire business with a number of franchises in the region.

Paul Bowker, CEO of Bowker Motor Group, said: ‘We’re thrilled to welcome Porsche Centre Bolton to the Bowker Motor Group family. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional service to Porsche customers across the North West.

‘Bowker Motor Group celebrates its 40th year in automotive retail this year. The values that built the business when we started are the same values we see in Porsche Centre Bolton. We are proud to play our part in the next chapter of the Centre’s success.’

Previously part of the Stratstone group, Porsche Centre Bolton has a showroom and a 12-bay workshop, a customer-facing vehicle inspection bay and a customer lounge.

Bowker Motor Group, meanwhile, has operated Porsche Centre Preston since 2019. In 2020, it was ranked first in the UK for all aspects of operation by Porsche GB, with a personal commendation from Porsche Cars GB managing director Marcus Eckerman, recognising the team’s exceptional efforts during the challenges of Covid-19.

In 2021, the Centre’s commercial partnership with the two-star Michelin Moor Hall Restaurant in West Lancashire was recognised by Porsche GB as the Best Partnership in the UK.

Most recently, in 2023, Porsche GB named Porsche Centre Preston as one of the top dealerships in the country, achieving runner-up status out of 46 Centres based on the Porsche GB Balanced Scorecard, which evaluates operational performance.