Family-run dealer group Yeomans opens its eighth Nissan dealership in Plymouth

Family-run dealer group Yeomans has expanded its Nissan offering with a brand new showroom in Plymouth.

The site, on Durnford Street, is the Car Dealer Top 100 firm’s eighth Nissan dealership joining others dotted across the South and South West.

The Nissan showroom joins Yeoman’s existing Citroen dealership, which sits on the same plot, and has space to display seven new cars inside and 40 used cars outside.

The £800,000 investment by Yeomans follows its acquisition of 13 VW Group businesses from Helston Garages in November last year.

The new Nissan site will help the car dealership group achieve its target of £540m turnover in 2023.

James Smith, chairman and managing director of Yeomans, said: ‘I am delighted to be expanding our representation of the exciting Nissan brand.

‘This new dealership follows our acquisition of the VW Group brands from Helston Garages last year and sees the group expand further into the south west of the UK.

We are really excited about showing off exciting Nissan models like the Juke Hybrid, Qashqai with e-POWER and the all-electric ARIYA to the local community.’

Bosses say that the new business will boost the local economy with 15 jobs, including in sales and servicing.

The site will take Yeomans to 33 dealerships and two trade parts sites representing the likes of Audi, Citroen, DS, Honda, Hyundai, Peugeot, Skoda, Toyota and Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

The new Nissan site officially opened on May 2.