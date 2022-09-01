Family-run dealership celebrates long service and top work of employee

A family-run dealership is celebrating an employee’s long and dedicated service.

Aftersales support manager Dick Palmer, from Ray Chapman Motors in Malton, North Yorkshire, began working with Chapman at his Helmsley garage in 1980.

After briefly leaving the business, Palmer returned to Chapman at his Volvo dealership in Malton in October 1996 – originally in Horsemarket Road and now on York Road Industrial Estate, where he has been ever since.

Quickly demonstrating his ability to solve technical repairs at rapid speed, he became a workshop controller then a service adviser and finally his current role, which he was promoted to in 2015.

Over the years, Palmer’s contribution to the business and his professional manner have seen him make the final of the Volvo Cars National Service Adviser competition three times for Service Adviser of the Year.

Palmer, 65, said: ‘I’m very proud to have been a member of the Ray Chapman Motors family.

‘I have always loved the motoring industry and take great pride in the work I do.

‘I’m privileged to be part of a great team who really care about every detail of servicing, purchasing and enjoying a car.

‘Car servicing can require a lot of hard work and dedication but is an incredibly rewarding career and one I continue to enjoy.’

Duncan Chapman, retailer principal at Ray Chapman Motors, said: ‘We are delighted to be celebrating Dick Palmer’s service to Ray Chapman Motors.

‘Since his first day on the job, Dick has ensured customers receive an informative service at every step of their communication with us and continues to do so today with excitement, passion and a wealth of knowledge.

‘On behalf of everyone at Ray Chapman Motors, we want to a say a big thank-you to Dick and his incredible service to the business and our customers.’

Ray Chapman Motors is the largest Volvo used car retailer in the UK and was the manufacturer’s Retailer of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

Pictured at top from left are Duncan Chapman, administrative assistant Emma Clayton, Dick Palmer, Felicity Chapman and Ray Chapman – Emma is Felicity and Ray’s daughter