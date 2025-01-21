Log in

Audi was most profitable brand for used car dealers in Carwow’s Q4 daily sales

  • Carwow reveals most profitable makes and models in the final three months of last year
  • Audi tops the list of brands, offering dealers an average margin of £3,000
  • A 2019 Porsche 911 was most profitable lot overall with potential £4,992 margin

Time 1:05 pm, January 21, 2025

Audi was the brand which made used car dealers the most money at the back end of last year, according to new data from Carwow.

The online marketplace has been analysing the figures from its online daily sales in the final three months of 2024, with the German outfit putting the most money in dealers’ pockets.

Carwow looked at the difference between actual selling prices at auction and cap ‘Retail’ valuations to determine potential dealer profit before fees and prep costs.

After studying all the figures, experts identified that the 324 used Audi models sold had an average profit potential of £3,000 for dealers.

The result placed Audi more than £150 per car clear of second and third placed Lexus and Mazda, which offered margins of £2,848 and £2,823 respectively.

The list included a variety of brands from a range of different segments with luxury firms Jaguar, Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz joined by more volume outfits like Nissan.

Most profitable brands in Q4

  1. Audi – £3,000
  2. Lexus – £2,848
  3. Mazda – £2,823
  4. Cupra – £2,753
  5. Jeep – £2,707
  6. Volvo – £2,705
  7. Nissan – £2,654
  8. Mercedes-Benz – £2,646
  9. Land Rover – £2,624
  10. Jaguar – £2,530

Looking at individual lots, the most profitable car of Q4 was a 2019 Porsche 911 which offered a huge margin of £4,992.

Second in the rankings by model was a 2022 Ford Ranger with a potential profit of £3,700, marking the first time that an LCV has featured in Carwow’s rankings.

Third place was occupied by a 2017 Audi Q5 (£3,527), followed by a 2021 Volkswagen Golf R (£3,473) in fourth and a 2022 Range Rover Sport in fifth (3,453).

Most profitable models in Q4

Porsche badge

  1. Porsche 911 (2019) – £4,992
  2. Ford Ranger (2022) – £3,700
  3. Audi Q5 (2017) – £3,527
  4. Volkswagen Golf R (2021) – £3,473
  5. Range Rover Sport (2022) – £3,453
  6. Volvo XC90 (2021) – £3,420
  7. Mercedes-Benz GLC (2020) – £3,380
  8. Ford Mustang (2018) – £3,370
  9. Audi TT (2021) – £3,334
  10. Audi Q3 Sportback (2019) – £3,270

Reacting to the findings,  Sally Foote, Carwow’s chief commercial officer – Sell My Car, said: ‘Our quarterly analysis reflects strong and sustained patterns of demand across the wider used market both for volume and premium brands, as well as illustrating the diversity of stock available on our platform.

‘With almost 20,000 vehicles available each month, including cars, vans, 4x4s, pick-up trucks and more, our auctions are home to great deals daily.’

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.



