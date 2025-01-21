Audi was most profitable brand for used car dealers in Carwow’s Q4 daily sales

Audi was the brand which made used car dealers the most money at the back end of last year, according to new data from Carwow.

The online marketplace has been analysing the figures from its online daily sales in the final three months of 2024, with the German outfit putting the most money in dealers’ pockets.

Carwow looked at the difference between actual selling prices at auction and cap ‘Retail’ valuations to determine potential dealer profit before fees and prep costs.

After studying all the figures, experts identified that the 324 used Audi models sold had an average profit potential of £3,000 for dealers.

The result placed Audi more than £150 per car clear of second and third placed Lexus and Mazda, which offered margins of £2,848 and £2,823 respectively.

The list included a variety of brands from a range of different segments with luxury firms Jaguar, Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz joined by more volume outfits like Nissan.

Most profitable brands in Q4

Audi – £3,000 Lexus – £2,848 Mazda – £2,823 Cupra – £2,753 Jeep – £2,707 Volvo – £2,705 Nissan – £2,654 Mercedes-Benz – £2,646 Land Rover – £2,624 Jaguar – £2,530

Looking at individual lots, the most profitable car of Q4 was a 2019 Porsche 911 which offered a huge margin of £4,992.

Second in the rankings by model was a 2022 Ford Ranger with a potential profit of £3,700, marking the first time that an LCV has featured in Carwow’s rankings.

Third place was occupied by a 2017 Audi Q5 (£3,527), followed by a 2021 Volkswagen Golf R (£3,473) in fourth and a 2022 Range Rover Sport in fifth (3,453).

Most profitable models in Q4

Porsche 911 (2019) – £4,992 Ford Ranger (2022) – £3,700 Audi Q5 (2017) – £3,527 Volkswagen Golf R (2021) – £3,473 Range Rover Sport (2022) – £3,453 Volvo XC90 (2021) – £3,420 Mercedes-Benz GLC (2020) – £3,380 Ford Mustang (2018) – £3,370 Audi TT (2021) – £3,334 Audi Q3 Sportback (2019) – £3,270

Reacting to the findings, Sally Foote, Carwow’s chief commercial officer – Sell My Car, said: ‘Our quarterly analysis reflects strong and sustained patterns of demand across the wider used market both for volume and premium brands, as well as illustrating the diversity of stock available on our platform.

‘With almost 20,000 vehicles available each month, including cars, vans, 4x4s, pick-up trucks and more, our auctions are home to great deals daily.’