Motor Auction Group to open new dedicated £5m LCV auction centre in Yorkshire

Motor Auction Group has purchased a new dedicated physical LCV auction centre in Goole, Yorkshire.

The five-acre site will receive a £5m investment to transform it into a brand-new LCV auction centre by its opening in Q1 2025.

The site is just half a mile from junction 36 of the M62, and a few miles from both the M18 and A1M.

The company is seeking to increase its auction footprint after its weekly LCV sale outgrew its existing Bawtry site.

It adds that the Goole expansion will also free up space at its 10-acre Rotherham HQ, to extend its current dealer, fleet and finance sales programme.

The new location already features a large office building and refurbishment facilities, and benefits from a bank of electric vehicle chargers and hard standing to accommodate more than 600 LCVs.

Motor Auction Group is currently drawing up plans for the dedicated auction hall it plans to build on site and a vehicle inspection facility, which will make it one of the most modern purpose-built LCV physical auctions in the country.

It says the auction centre will be capable of selling more than 12,000 LCVs each year from two weekly sales.

Initially the new Goole site will run one physical LCV auction each week, growing to two sales as volume increases.

Matt Gill, director of MAG, said: ‘In the last 18 months we have seen a significant increase in volume in our LCV auction programme. We are proud to announce this substantial investment to further support our national and regional LCV customers.

‘The Goole site provides us with the space we need to continue to grow and its proximity to three major motorways puts it within easy reach for our vendors and buyers.

‘It will be one of the most modern facilities of its kind in the country, and we very much look forward to welcoming existing and new customers when it opens at the end of Q1.’

These new physical sales are in addition to the twice-weekly timed LCV auctions MAG hosts at its Corby digital ‘centre of excellence.’

Bawtry will continue to host MAG’s specialist auctions, such as the successful Arnold Clark ‘Centre for a day’ sales which were held in 2024.