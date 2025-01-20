Revealed: The fastest and slowest selling cars of 2024 with Mercedes-Benz models on top

The Mercedes-Benz GLB was on average the fastest selling car in 2024, according to the latest statistics from Auto Trader.

It was another Mercedes vehicle that just missed out though, with the A Class taking only 16.5 days on average to sell, and both were for models up to one year old.

The Peugeot 3008 (up to one year old), Ford Kuga (more than 15 years old) and MG ZS (up to one year old), were next and all sold on average in 18 days.

This was followed by the Vauxhall Grandland X and Dacia Duster, both for cars between one and three years old, and the MG HS aged three to five years, all selling in 18.5 days.

The top ten was rounded out with the only two electric models, the Mazda MX-30 and Polestar 2 (aged three to five years) selling on average in 19 and 19.5 days respectively.

Fastest selling cars in 2024

Source: Auto Trader, Jan – Dec 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLB hybrid, up to one year old – 16 days Mercedes-Benz A Class petrol, up to one year old – 16.5 days Peugeot 3008 hybrid, up to one year old – 18 days Ford Kuga diesel, more than 15 years old – 18 days MG ZS petrol, up to one year – 18 days Vauxhall Grandland X petrol, one to three years old – 18.5 days Dacia Duster diesel, one to three years old – 18.5 days MG HS plug-in hybrid, three to five years old – 18.5 days Mazda MX-30 electric, three to five years old – 19 days Polestar 2 electric, three to five years old – 19.5 days

Despite only two electric models featuring on the list, Auto Trader reports that across all models this fuel type was the fastest selling in an average of 29 days compared to 30 for petrol and 31 for diesel.

Petrol hybrids made up six of the slowest selling cars, but it was an electric car that topped the list.

It was the Hyundai Ioniq 6, aged one to three years, that sold in on average of 125 or nearly a third of a year.

This was followed by the Lexus RX under a year old (114 days), Citroen CX-5 aged one to three years (110.5 days) and Peugeot 408 aged one to three years (110 days).

Slowest selling cars in 2024

Source: Auto Trader, Jan – Dec 2024

Hyundai Ioniq 6, one to three years old – 125 days Lexus RX hybrid, up to one year old – 114 days Citroen C5 X plug-in hybrid, one to three years old – 110.5 days Peugeot 408 plug-in hybrid, one to three years old – 110 days Bentley Continental petrol, 10 to 15 years old – 100 days BMW i5 electric, up to one year old – 99 days BMW 5 Series estate plug-in hybrid, up to one year old – 96 days Lexus RX plug-in hybrid, up to one year old – 93 days Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid, up to one year old – 92 days Skoda Enyaq electric, up to one year old – 90 days

Richard Walker, data & insight director at Auto Trader said: ‘Despite general tight belting at the moment, car buyers were still happy to indulge in premium used cars last year.

‘Not only did Mercedes-Benz top the list, but most of 2024’s hottest used cars were pricier SUVs.

‘We’ve entered January with real momentum, following a very positive market performance last year. Cars sold at a rapid pace, demand was very robust, and prices were stable.

‘But 2024 really was the year of the used EV, especially for those ‘middle-aged’ models which have become more accessible than ever, helping demand rocket over the last 12 months or so. It shows that when the price is right, car buyers are more than happy to make the switch to electric.’