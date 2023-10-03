Family-run Holden Group completes deal to acquire Cecil & Larter used Volvo dealership

Family-run car dealer Holden Group has completed a deal to acquire Cecil & Larter in Bury St Edmunds as part of a major programme of growth.

The agreement sees the 95-year-old firm takeover the dealership as its third Volvo site across East Anglia.

As part of the deal, all 35 members of staff at Cecil & Larter will transfer to Holden Group and continue working at the newly rebranded Holden Bury St Edmunds.

As well as offering approved used Volvo vehicle sales and aftersales, the site will also continue to be an authorised Seat and Cupra repair facility.

Bosses say they are thrilled with the deal and are looking forward to excited to see the dealer group’s staff numbers top 220 for the first time.

They have also announced ambitious plans for Hylton Gott Volvo, in Downham Marke, which it acquired back in 2019.

The firm is planning to relocate the dealership to neighbouring Kings Lynn and build a multi-million-pound, state-of-the-art facility to house it.

Tim Holden, chairman of Holden Group, said: ‘Our family business is 95 years old, dating back to 1928 when my grandfather was first employed as an apprentice.

‘Cecil & Larter is another local family business with a long history, having opened in 1927.

‘With an emphasis on family values and delivering quality service, the business is an excellent fit for us.

‘We’re looking forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the team and continuing to provide local customers with the same high-quality sales, servicing and aftercare that they currently enjoy.’

Following the takeover, Holden Group now has three Volvo dealerships, the others being in Downham Market and Norwich.

Hylton Gott Volvo will relocate to Kings Lynn next year, once the new site is complete.

Martyn Webb, managing director of Holden Group, added: ‘As part of our ongoing strategic expansion, we will be investing a significant amount in a new facility for our Hylton Gott business in Kings Lynn.

‘The 1.2 acre site will incorporate the Volvo Retail Experience corporate identity throughout and will feature a welcoming customer showroom, hospitality area, dedicated handover bay and modern state-of-the-art workshop where customers can view their car being serviced.

‘There will also be an open plan office on the second floor and a large external display of Volvo Selekt Approved Used Cars.

‘Following on from our recent investment in solar panels at our dealerships in Norwich, we also plan to install solar panels on the roof of the new facility in Kings Lynn as part of our commitment to sustainable energy use.’