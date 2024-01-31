Family-run Nissan dealer submits ambitious expansion plans which will see showroom transformed

A family-run Nissan dealership has submitted ambitious plans for an extensive renovation of its showroom.

Middleton Garages operates out of St Helens and has been in the same family since 1957, passing through three generations.

Founded by Jack Middleton, the outfit is now under the control of his grandson, Andy, who has lodged a planning application to improve the premises.

In proposals handed to St Helens Borough Council, the outfit has outlined a desire to change its existing workshop into a car sales showroom.

Bosses also want to make alterations to the building to include fenestration amendments and are planning to transform its body shop into an in-house MOT centre.

The proposals include a single-storey front and side extension which will allow space for a pre-fabricated service reception, next to where the workshop currently stands.

The St Helens Star reports that the plans also include re-laying an existing yard and replacing palisade fencing with paladin fencing.

Work is already underway on some of the developments and as such, part of the application is retrospective.

Locals are now able to make any comments they wish in relation to the plans, via a public consultation on the St Helens Borough Council website.

The local authority is expected to make a final decision on the proposals no later than February 15.