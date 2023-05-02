Family-run Peugeot dealer celebrates major landmark as it passes 50 years in business

A family-run Peugeot dealership has celebrated a major landmark after passing half a century in business.

Fussell Wadman in Wiltshire was dreamed up over a pint at the Devises Motor Clubway back in 1972 and opened its doors the following year.

Founded by Tom Fussell and Basil Wadman, the outfit has represented Peugeot for five decades and is among the French brand’s longest-serving retail partners.

It celebrated its 50th birthday on April 20 and remains in the control of the Fussell and Wadman families.

Tragically, Basil was killed in a 1993 rally car crash in India but his son Mark, 60, now heads the firm as its dealer principal and his brother Kim runs the bodyshop.

Elsewhere, Mark’s own son – Jorge – is employed as sales manager and founder Tom Fussell, now aged 90, remains on board as a director.

Reacting to the anniversary, Mark Wadman told the Wiltshire Times: ‘When Basil and Tom met for a beer at Devizes Motor Club in 1972, we don’t think they envisaged the creation of a business that would achieve such longevity.

‘Their partnership has grown from strength to strength and has become the substantial business you see today.’

As well as bringing up its own half century, 2023 is a landmark year for dealership in a number of other ways.

It also marks a 100 years since Tom Fussell’s father, Percy, first took the family into the motor trade with his first garage, located in Chirton, in 1923.

It’s also 75 years since Basil Wadman’s father, Harold, started his own garage at West Lavington in 1948.

To mark the historic year, the firm is planning to launch a number of special offers and staff are set to celebrate at the New Forest Water Park later this month.

Dealer principal Wadman added: ‘Our aim is to consistently deliver a high level of service at a fair and transparent price.

‘We will always do our utmost to deliver what you need and only what you require.

‘We pride ourselves on consistently meeting our customer needs across all facets of our business.’