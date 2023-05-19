Family-run Sandicliffe joins expanding GWM Ora network with Nottingham showroom

Dealer group Sandicliffe has signed up to Chinese EV brand GWM Ora.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm officially opened its doors to GWM Ora customers today as part of the manufacturer’s network growth strategy, with plans for 12 new sales sites this year.

Sandicliffe Nottingham now joins GWM Ora retail partners Lookers, Charles Hurst, Wessex Garages, City South West, Peter Vardy and Chorley Group.

Sandicliffe chief executive Paul Woodhouse said: ‘We’re delighted to be the newly appointed retailer for the GWM Ora brand in the UK.

‘With standout styling, a premium fit and finish and fantastic levels of technology, Ora Funky Cat First Edition is going to be a brilliant addition to our showroom.

‘We can’t wait to present it to our customers in and around Nottinghamshire.’

GWM Ora UK managing director Toby Marshall added: ‘This new retailer appointment is another really positive move for the GWM Ora brand in the UK.

‘Sandicliffe is a well-established automotive business, offering fantastic levels of customer service and electric vehicle expertise.

‘I look forward to working with the team in Nottingham as we grow our operations across the UK.’

The new GWM Ora showroom in Abbeyfield Road will be part of the Sandicliffe Tower, occupying the second floor.

GWM Ora says it’s on track to have around 20 sales sites in the UK by the end of this year. It now has 28 customer service points across the country, including sales and aftersales-only sites.

Sandicliffe is a family-run firm that has been established for 75 years and now has 14 dealerships across the Midlands.

It said it was focusing on electric vehicles as part of a broader trend towards electrification in the automotive industry.

Pictured from left are sales team member Shaf Rehman, sales manager Ben Hodgkinson, sales team member Ashlee Tynan (kneeling), CEO Paul Woodhouse, general manager Gary Dighton, transaction manager Ben Furner and sales team member Laura Payne