FAQs: Everything you need to know about Car Dealer Live 2024

It’s now less than a week to go to our exclusive event for the motor trade – Car Dealer Live 2024.
The ticket-only event takes place next Thursday (March 7) and features a packed day of interviews with leading car dealers and exclusive research sessions.
Headline partners Auto Trader will present their latest research as well as Google, iVendi, Automotive Transformation Group and Cox Automotive.
In this post we aim to answer any questions you might have ahead of the big day.
When is it?
Car Dealer Live takes place on Thursday, March 7, and starts at 0900.
Where is it?
The event takes place at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon. A link to the venue is here on Google Maps.
Is there parking?
Guests park in the main car park and walk up the right hand side of the building (follow the signs) to the Car Dealer Live entrance. Parking is free.
Will I need my ticket on the day?
Yes. You should have been sent this when you booked online. If you cannot find it, log in to your account on the Car Dealer Live website and download your ticket again. You can show a PDF of the ticket on the door. Our team will scan the ticket to allow you entry to the event.
Can I still get a ticket?
Additional ticket allocation has been added which will mean ticket sales will now remain open up to the day of the event. You can buy a ticket online on the Car Dealer Live website.
Can I get a ticket on the day?
Yes, you will be able to purchase a ticket on the door or you can order one on the Car Dealer Live website before arriving at the venue.
I cannot make the event – can I watch online?
Yes. Streaming tickets for Car Dealer Live are available. Place an order for a streaming ticket on the Car Dealer Live website and you’ll be sent details of hope to log in to the live stream. All sessions will be streamed in high definition.
Why do I need to be there?
Car Dealer Live is a packed day of talks and interviews that will inspire car dealer owners. The day aims to inform attendees about the latest trends and pick up tips from others in the industry.
What’s happening on the day?
The agenda for the day looks like this:
09:00 – Arrivals and coffee
09:30 – Welcome in auditorium from Car Dealer editor James Baggott
09:35 – Keynote interview – Peter Vardy
10:00 – Franchised dealer panel – sponsored by Automotive Transformation Group
10:30 – Auto Trader research session
11:00 – Coffee break and networking
11:30 – Cox Automotive research session
12:00 – Car manufacturer panel – sponsored by Cox Automotive
12:30 – Automotive Transformation Group research session
13:00 – Lunch
13:45 – Keynote interview – Peter Waddell
14:15 – iVendi research session
14:45 – Luxury car dealer panel – sponsored by iVendi
15:15 – Coffee break and networking
15:30 – Independent dealer panel – sponsored by Auto Trader
16:00 – Google’s Mohammad Lone on Vehicle Ads
16:30 – Event close
What dealers are on the panels?
The full list of car dealers on our panel discussions is as follows:
Headline interviews:
Peter Vardy
Peter Waddell, Big Motoring World Group
Luxury dealer panel:
Tom Hartley
Brett Ward, HR Owen
Tom Jaconelli, Romans International
Franchised dealer panel:
Robin Luscombe, Luscombe Motors
Chris Wiseman, Wessex Garages
Sue Corkin, Chorley Group
Independent dealer panel:
Alex Jones, Carbase
Estelle Miller, EV Experts
James McConville, Solo Cars
Car Manufacturer panel:
Matt Galvin, Nio UK
Mark Blundell, BYD UK
Nicola Dobson, Stellantis
What are the research sessions about?
Headline partners Auto Trader as well as Google, iVendi, Automotive Transformation Group and Cox Automotive will all present exclusive research at the event. The full details of what each will be talking about can be found in this post, including details of the special dealer and car manufacturer guests who’ll be joining them.
How do I get the research papers?
Each of our partners have prepared a paper that summarises their research which will be available to download from the Car Dealer Live website at the end of the day.
Will there be food?
Yes. Coffee and pastries will be available upon arrival at 0900, a buffet lunch will be served at 1300 and coffee and cakes in an afternoon break at 1500. If you have dietary requirements or any allergies please contact a member of staff on the day.
I’ve bought a streaming ticket, how does it work?
Streaming ticket details will be emailed to you directly with information of how to log in to the live stream on the day. If you have not received this email please email the team or contact them via the live chat function on the Car Dealer Live website.
I attended Car Dealer Live, can I watch back the sessions on video?
Yes. All sessions will be available to watch again on the Car Dealer Live website by those who attended on the day. These will be available on Friday, March 8, and you’ll need to log in to the website to view them.
I missed the event, can I watch the sessions back on video too?
Yes you can, but you’ll need a replay ticket. These will be available to purchase on the Car Dealer Live website on March 8 and you’ll be able to watch all sessions at your leisure online.
If this post hasn’t answered your question contact the Car Dealer Live team via email or use the live chat on the Car Dealer Live website.