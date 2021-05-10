Farnell Jaguar Land Rover dealerships on the hunt for new apprentices

Farnell Jaguar Land Rover is embarking on an apprenticeship drive across its dealerships.

The Vertu Motors-owned dealer group is recruiting 27 apprentices across its six retailers.

The sites in Bradford, Leeds, Guiseley, Bolton, Nelson and Chesterfield are looking for individuals to train as technicians, service advisors and parts advisors.

The business says training is carried out through a combination of on-the-job and classroom-based activities centred on five regionalised Jaguar Land Rover Training Academies.

New apprentices are also enrolled onto the Jaguar Land Rover learner management system to guide them through their short-, medium- and long-term career paths.

Already started on his apprenticeship at Farnell Nelson is 18-year-old Adam Johnston.

He said: ‘I have always been interested in vehicle mechanics and Land Rover as a brand, so I seized the opportunity when it came up.

‘Farnell Nelson is a great place to work. Everyone is super helpful and have helped me settle in and answered all my questions. My manager is always on hand to support me and finds time for me every day. I’ve definitely made the right decision!’

Matthew Timmons, divisional aftersales director at Vertu Motors plc, said: ‘This is an amazing prospect for a significant number of young people like Adam in the motor industry.

‘The Jaguar Land Rover training academy is second to none and the opportunity to learn from Farnell’s experienced professionals will ensure the best possible start to a career path that offers many opportunities.

‘We have already identified four exceptional candidates who have joined the team and very much look forward to filling these coveted roles.’

Pictured: Apprentice Adam Johnston with Domanic Fraternale service manager at Farnell Land Rover