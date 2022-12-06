Faster and more profitable trade sales are available with Dealer Auction

With new vehicle supply chain constraints impacting on the used market, it’s more important than ever for dealers to buy and sell the right stock both fast and efficiently.

And we are dedicated to creating a digital marketplace that’s smarter, easier and more profitable for everyone.

Profitable and fast trade sales

For sellers, the profit earned per vehicle is vital, which puts greater emphasis on the performance of their remarketing channels.

As we know, depreciation, operational and maintenance costs rack up over time, meaning the longer a vehicle remains unsold, the less profit potential it has.

Marketplace director Kieran Teeboon explained: ‘With Dealer Auction, you can sell a vehicle the same day.

‘This means dealers can get cash back faster, beat any losses caused by depreciation, and free up more space for retail vehicles that will earn an even greater margin.

‘Not only that, but vehicles also sell for four per cent more on average through our platform when compared to traditional remarketing routes.

‘The way we do this is simple.

‘Our platform actively connects the right stock to the right buyer, sending stock alerts when vehicles have been added that match their criteria and letting them know which vehicles are popular in their local area.’

The vehicles dealers need – at any time

For buyers, our instant alerts tailored to their stock policy enables them to replenish their forecourts on demand with bid and ‘buy it now’ options available 24/7.

With up to 11,000 fresh vehicles added to the platform monthly, we’re aggregating the largest number of stock sources – including fleets, manufacturers, independent and franchised dealers, all in one place.

Teeboon said: ‘We also integrate smart data insights into the platform.

‘For example, Auto Trader’s retail margin data means dealers can see what vehicles are likely to achieve the best profits, while their Retail Rating lets buyers know what vehicles are popular in their local area.

‘With an auction closing every few minutes, Dealer Auction helps dealers stay agile while taking advantage of our low buyer fees, saving an average of £250 per vehicle.’

Always evolving

Supporting dealers is in our DNA, not only to enable them to make more profit faster but to listen to their needs and develop a platform that makes a real difference to their dealership.

Phil Stevens, vehicle stock manager at Bassett Group, said: ‘I’ve been a Dealer Auction customer for five years and it really is a digital solution with a human touch.

‘I successfully sell 30 to 40 vehicles each month, making a great trade profit.

‘And whenever I have to call the team, they are always on hand and happy to help. I couldn’t recommend Dealer Auction highly enough!’

In 2023, our dealers can expect an array of new features, functionality and stock sources as we continue reducing days to sell and digitising the remarketing cycle further to make our customers more profit.

Find out how much money your dealership could save using Dealer Auction with our free profit calculator. Visit dealerauction.co.uk/profit-calculator.