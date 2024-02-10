Feb 10: Barclays buys Tesco Bank; Abarth unveils 600e; Sunak’s tax affairs revealed

Barclays buys Tesco’s consumer bank for £600m

Barclays has agreed to buy Tesco Bank’s retail banking operations for £600 million, as the UK’s biggest supermarket sharpens its focus on its food business.

The banking giant will scoop up its credits cards, loans, savings and banking operations as part of the deal.

About 2,800 staff at Tesco Bank will also transfer to Barclays over time.

Abarth 600e revealed as sporty electric crossover

Abarth has revealed the first look at its new 600e – a sporty electric crossover that will be the firm’s most powerful car ever.

Based on the Fiat 600e, which will shortly arrive in the UK, the Abarth version gets a range of changes to enhance the performance and styling of this electric crossover.

The first-look image shows a far more aggressive presence than the standard Fiat, with more aggressive-looking bumpers, big 20-inch alloy wheels and a large rear spoiler. The launch colour Hypnotic Purple also helps this EV to stand out.

Rishi Sunak earned £2.2m and paid £508,000 in tax, documents show

Rishi Sunak has published his tax documents, showing that he paid more than £500,000 in UK tax last year, as his total income rose to £2.2m.

The Prime Minister released the summary of his tax affairs on Friday afternoon as the House of Commons was in recess.

Critics pointed out that he paid the same effective tax rate as a teacher despite raking in millions more.

Friday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Duke of Sussex settles phone hacking claim against Mirror Group

The Duke of Sussex has settled the remaining parts of his phone hacking claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror, the High Court has heard.

Harry, 39, sued Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its publications were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called ‘blagging’ – gaining information by deception – and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

In December, a judge ruled that phone hacking became ‘widespread and habitual’ at MGN titles in the late 1990s and was practised ‘even to some extent’ during the Leveson Inquiry into press standards in 2011.

Councils call for pavement parking to be banned across England

Powers to ban pavement parking should be extended across England to make streets safer, according to a report published by councils.

Wheelchair users, older people and parents with pushchairs are among those put at risk by having to navigate around vehicles mounted on kerbs, a study commissioned by the Local Government Association (LGA) warned.

The investigation found some vehicles cause ‘a complete obstruction to someone walking or wheeling’, meaning they have ‘no option but to enter the carriageway to continue their journey’.

FTSE drops amid falls for mining stocks

Shares in London dropped again on Friday, with some of the FTSE 100’s biggest mining groups helping to push the index to its lowest finish in two weeks.

The FTSE 100 fell 22.9 points, or 0.30%, to end the day at 7,572.58. Fresnillo, Glencore and Anglo American were among the biggest losers.

It put the index on a par with its rivals in Europe. Frankfurt’s Dax index finished down 0.22%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had dropped 0.24%.

Weather outlook…

Today, cloudy with lingering snow in northern Scotland, this turning to rain later. Scattered showers and wintry sunshine elsewhere in the UK, but longer spells of rain in south-western England later, the BBC reports.

Turning cloudy in the east tonight, with rain for most eastern English coasts. Variable cloud, clear spells and scattered showers elsewhere. Staying cloudy with rain in the Northern and Western Isles.

Tomorrow, rain will graze eastern England and eastern Scotland, later moving into the Northern Isles. Largely cloudy with showers elsewhere, but turning bright for many in the afternoon.