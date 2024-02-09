Starr performance as Swansway donates record-breaking annual total to circus charity

A circus that puts on free performances for children with extra needs and families in difficult circumstances has received a record-breaking yearly total from partner Swansway Motor Group.

The group gives the Congleton-based Circus Starr £25 whenever a Swansway site sells a vehicle on the Motability scheme, in a partnership that has run for seven years.

During the last quarter of 2023, it donated £5,875 to the cause, taking the yearly total to a record £20,940, with June 2023 seeing all donations pass the £100,000 mark.

The impressive achievement was celebrated at Circus Starr’s Crewe show, held at the Swansway Stadium, pictured.

Swansway director David Smyth, who was at the show, said: ‘Over the past seven years, I’ve seen firsthand the meaningful work Circus Starr carries out and am proud that Swansway has been able to support this.’

Circus Starr communications and engagement manager Sarah Hall called Swansway’s partnership with the charity ‘continually overwhelming’.

Its winter tour is currently under way and she added: ‘The £25 which Swansway donates per Motability car sold is enough for a child and their carer to attend one of our shows.’

Swansway’s contribution is the biggest that Circus Starr has ever received and Smyth said: ‘We’re excited to see what the partnership brings as we enter our eighth year.

‘Members of the Swansway family attended the Crewe show in 2023 and I know it resonated with us all how important Circus Starr’s work is.’

Fellow Swansway director Peter Smyth will be one of the speakers on the franchised dealer panel at Car Dealer Live 2024, which will focus on all walks of the motor trade and takes place at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon on March 7. Book your tickets here.