Feb 25: Transport fund announcement; UK-US air strike; New entry-level Scenic

Sunak to announce transport funding plan from abandoned HS2

Rishi Sunak will hold a Cabinet meeting in Yorkshire and the Humber as the government sets out how transport funding from its abandoned HS2 plans will be shared across regional councils.

The prime minister said he has a ‘clear plan to level up our country’ by investing in projects across the North and the Midlands ahead of the visit.

It comes as transport secretary Mark Harper is set to announce allocation details of a local transport fund, coming from the previously announced axing of HS2’s northern leg, which councils will decide how best to spend.

UK and US launch strikes against Houthis

The UK and US have launched another round of missile strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen after a surge in attacks around the Red Sea by the Iran-backed group.

American and British fighter jets hit sites in eight locations, according to US officials.

The action was intended to degrade Houthi capabilities used to “threaten global trade, naval vessels and the lives of innocent mariners” along one of the world’s most critical waterways, a joint statement said.

Hundreds march in support of Ukraine

Hundreds of people have marched through central London in support of Ukraine to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Earlier on Saturday, the commemorations began with an interfaith prayer service at London’s Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral where Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski said Ukrainians “do not want to give up hope”.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, political and religious leaders attended a service at Edinburgh Castle to mark the anniversary.

Scenic E-Tech Electric gains new entry-level model

Renault has added a new lower-priced version of its Scenic E-Tech Electric.

The new electric SUV is priced at £37,495 – which is £3,500 less than the next most expensive version – which makes it one of the cheapest models in its segment.

Thanks to a 60kWh battery, the new Comfort Range version will return up to 260 miles from a charge, against the 385 miles you’d get from a higher-spec version. Coupled to a 167bhp electric motor, the Scenic can go from 0-60mph in 8.4 seconds.

Israeli officials to meet over proposed pause in Gaza fighting

Israeli officials will meet later to discuss the next steps after the latest talks with the United States, Egypt and Qatar in search of a deal on pausing the fighting in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

But Mr Netanyahu announced that he will convene the Cabinet early next week to ‘approve the operational plans for action in Rafah’, including the evacuation of civilians.

Despite widespread warnings from the international community about an Israeli military ground operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population now shelters, Mr Netanyahu’s statement said that ‘only a combination of military pressure and firm negotiations’ would achieve Israel’s aims in the war.

Bird named Budge Lightyear after discovery at space centre

A lost budgie, affectionately named Budge Lightyear after it was found at a UK space attraction, is looking for its owner.

The brightly coloured yellow and green bird was discovered on Thursday by a visitor at the National Space Centre in Leicester, and alerted staff.

Budge Lightyear was rescued by RSPCA staff, who called the bird a ‘feathered voyager’ and took it into care at the charity’s Woodside Animal Centre in Leicester.

Weather outlook

The fog and frost will clear this morning leaving sunny spells and a few showers in most areas, according to the Met Office.

However, the wet and windy weather will continue in the southwest and spread to other areas in the south today.

This will gradually clear for most this evening, although it will remain in the southeast.