Ferrari confirms its first ever SUV in newly-released teaser shot

  • Ferrari releases teaser image of its first ever SUV
  • Model is expected to be called the Purosangue with more details expected later this year
  • Italian giants say car will be a ‘genuine game changer’

Time 12 seconds ago

Ferrari has confirmed it will be entering the SUV for the very first time after releasing a teaser image which brings to an end  months of speculation.

The Italian firm revealed the new model – expected to be called the Purosangue – on its social media channels yesterday (March 23).

Accompanying the heavily darkened image was the caption ‘ ‘you’ve heard the rumours… and we’re delighted to confirm that they’re true (some of them)’.

The Maranello-based manufacturer has said that people should ‘stand by for a genuine game changer’ with more details surrounding the new model due to be revealed later this year.

It added that the new model has a bloodline that can be ‘traced back through our 75-year history of innovation, evolution and uncompromising performance’.

The news follows months of rumours as to whether or not Ferrari was indeed working on the new model, particularly as the firm had previously promised that it would never build an SUV.

However, there has been overwhelming popularity shown towards performance SUVs from buyers.

Lamborghini’s Urus has proved to be a real success for the firm, while Aston Martin’s DBX has dramatically improved sales.

Bentley’s Bentayga – another key rival for the upcoming Ferrari – has also experienced impressive levels of demand.

As for engines, there has yet to be anything confirmed, though it’s suspected that the Purosangue could be powered by either V8 or V12 engines, with the possibility of hybrid technology being integrated into them too.

