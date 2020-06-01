Ferrari North Europe has opened an official service centre in Newcastle upon Tyne – with another one due to open in Kent later this month.

The Newcastle site is being operated by JCT600 and both will complement the brand’s 12 existing official sales and aftersales dealerships in the UK.

Ferrari now has three dedicated sites providing aftersales services for Ferraris of all ages.

The Tyneside site is a further £1m investment from long-standing official Ferrari dealer partner JCT600 on top of a multi-million-pound investment in a new Ferrari dealership in Leeds, set to open at the end of the year.

The Newcastle service centre has four service bays and a six-car showroom for the brand’s used cars, including a selection from the Ferrari Approved programme for cars up to 15 years old.

Tom Armstrong, brand director for JCT600’s specialist brands, said: ‘Having partnered with Ferrari for over 40 years, this investment marks our continued commitment to strengthening our relationship with one of the most coveted car marques in the world, as well as expanding our offering to customers in the north-east of England.

‘Our facilities in Newcastle will give Ferrari customers the convenience of carrying out servicing and repairs close to home, as well as complementing our JCT600 Ferrari showroom in Leeds by displaying a selection of pre-owned cars from Ferrari’s extensive back catalogue.’

A second official service centre, to be managed by another existing Ferrari dealer partner, is set to open in Kent in the middle of June.

Francesco Balli, regional manager for Ferrari North Europe, said: ‘We are thrilled that the demand for pre-owned Ferrari cars and the services provided by our official dealer partners remains strong even in these unprecedented times.

‘It is this passion from our loyal clients that has enabled us to expand our UK dealer network with two of our most long-standing dealer partners who have invested in dedicated new official Ferrari Service Centres.

‘We look forward to welcoming both our existing and new clients to both of these new Ferrari centres.’

More: JCT600’s new MD ‘knows the business inside out’

More: JCT600 finalises multi-million-pound Ferrari Leeds showroom contract