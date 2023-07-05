Fiat adds to its electric offering with release of new 600e

Fiat has ramped up its electrification programme of electrification with the introduction of its new 600e.

The fresh model, which builds upon the existing electric 500, sees Fiat enter into the competitive compact electric SUV segment for the first time.

The Italian brand says its latest offering delivers more space and practicality than the existing 500, as well as a range of to 250 miles on the combined cycle.

Its designers say if the 600e were used predominately in urban environments, it could complete a trip of 372 miles on a single charge.

It has also been fitted with 100kW fast charging capability, meaning the 600e can also be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in less than half an hour.

For drivers using a normal 11kW domestic charger, the 600e will take less than six hours to fully charge.

With Fiat looking to be competitive in a crowded market, the firm has made every effort to make the new model stand out from its rivals.

Inside, is a futuristic interior, seating for five people and a 360-litre boot, accessible at the rear.

The 600e will be available in two specifications – La Prima and (RED) with both versions highlighted with chrome ‘600’ badging at the front and on the sides.

Other exterior highlights include LED headlights and matte black wheel arches give it more presence. There’s also an Italian flag motif in the rear bumper.

(RED) specification models get the team’s hallmark exterior colour both inside and outside, though buyers can also choose from black and white shades. La Prima versions, meanwhile, can be specified in one of four different colours.

Inside, the 600e features electric seat adjustment with a back massage function, as well as wireless smartphone charging and a number of USB and USB-C charging points for topping up devices.

Fiat has also included a number of assistance systems into the 600e, such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and 360-degree parking sensors with a rear-view camera.

A 10.25-inch infotainment screen provides access to navigation and media functions, while both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard too.

Fiat’s Uconnect service also allows for real-time navigation functions and charging point locations, while owners can also use the feature to remotely operate the car’s lights, horn and door locks via a smartphone app.

The Fiat 600e is available to order this autumn ahead of deliveries later in the winter