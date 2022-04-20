Log in
Robins_&_Day_Birmingham_Central_Fiat_and_Abarth_ExternalRobins_&_Day_Birmingham_Central_Fiat_and_Abarth_External

News

Fiat and Abarth are added to brands portfolio of Robins & Day by Stellantis &You

  • Fiat and Abarth join other Stellantis brands at Robins & Day by Stellantis &You dealerships
  • Vehicles from Italian ranges will be available at Birmingham Central and Sale dealerships to begin with
  • Robins & Day by Stellantis &You UK rebrand was formally announced in February

Time 32 seconds ago

Fiat and Abarth have joined the Robins & Day by Stellantis &You dealership network.

The brands will start with an initial placement at the flagship Sale and Birmingham Central sites, expanding across the network at a later date.

The two sites will be the first within the Robins & Day network to offer models including the new fully electric Fiat 500 and performance-focused Abarth 596 and 695 ranges, joining models from other Stellantis brands.

Advert

The addition of Fiat and Abarth to two sites follows the announcement by Robins & Day and Stellantis in February of its new group name of Robins & Day by Stellantis &You UK.

Robins & Day chief executive James Weston said: ‘We are delighted to embark on this exciting new chapter of our Robins & Day by Stellantis &You UK journey.

‘We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer experience and working hard to anticipate customer needs, so we’re thrilled to be welcoming two iconic brands, Fiat and Abarth, into our ever-growing portfolio.

 

Robins_&_Day_Sale_Fiat_andAbarth_Internal

Inside the Robins & Day Fiat and Abarth showroom in Sale

‘Both locations reflect our continued investment in premises, ensuring we offer the best products and service facilities to our customers.’

Advert

Greg Taylor, managing director for Fiat and Abarth, said: ‘Robins & Day has over 100 years of experience in the UK, so we know our customers will get the attention they look for when it comes to new vehicles and their high expectations when it comes to service.

‘We’re excited to be in a position where we can continue to expand outlets where our brands can grow even further.

‘I hope this is the first of many sites with James Weston and his team.’

Seventeen of Robins & Day’s 29 dealerships across the UK are currently multi-franchise.

Pictured at top is the Birmingham Central showroom

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51